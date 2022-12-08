BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Bennington Public Schools will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Terry Haack’s announcement will be made official at the board meeting on Monday night, followed by a vote to amend his contract to reflect the Spring 2023 end date. Haack has served as the Bennington superintendent for 19 years, according to a release from the district.

