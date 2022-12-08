Read full article on original website
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
WOWT
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kansas man wanted in connection to the disappearance of an Omaha woman will soon be back in Nebraska. The Douglas County Attorney told 6 News on Tuesday to expect Aldrick Scott to be in an Omaha jail by the end of the week. The retired...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating robberies, assaults tied to dating sites
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating multiple robberies and assaults involving victims who were set up through dating sites by suspects. OPD said in a Tweet that victims used dating websites to arrange to meet a potential companion -- only to be met with suspects of robbery or assault.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning. After four and a half years as the head of OPS, her resignation will be effective in June 2023. Before Omaha, Dr. Logan worked in the Philadelphia school district. She said she has an unnamed opportunity already lined up back home for next year.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools approves changes to student bus ride policy, thousands to be impacted
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just a week after the changes to the Omaha Public Schools school bus eligibility policy were publicly announced, the board voted Monday night to approve the changes, which will impact nearly 3,000 families. Fueled by a driver shortage, the updates mean some children won’t be able...
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
WOWT
OPS superintendent to resign
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar.
WOWT
Bennington schools superintendent to retire
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Bennington Public Schools will retire at the end of the school year. Dr. Terry Haack’s announcement will be made official at the board meeting on Monday night, followed by a vote to amend his contract to reflect the Spring 2023 end date. Haack has served as the Bennington superintendent for 19 years, according to a release from the district.
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
WOWT
NextGen 911 being rolled out in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A faster 911 system is in the works in the metro. The first part of NextGen 911 is aimed at replacing the infrastructure that allows 911 call centers to function. Douglas County officials say it will be implemented in phases. “It’s like having just a landline...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
WOWT
Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds. It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds. But bars say they could use the help too.
WOWT
BREAKING: Aldrick Scott to return to Omaha by end of the week
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: OPPD Energy Assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Omaha Everyday Dave talks with OPPD about their energy assistance program for those in need. Learn more about it and how you can donate to help the cause in today’s interview. Visit OPPD.COM/GIVE or call 402-536-4131 for more information.
WOWT
Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
WOWT
Missing man found dead in Cass County
A heavy layer of frost this morning with temperatures near 20 to start. Plenty of sunshine on the way for the rest of the day with highs in the mid-40s. Rain and possibly storms on the way by Monday night.
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartlet-Hunt is an engineering professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state. “As you...
WOWT
Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
WOWT
Keystone Pipeline oil spill contained in Kansas
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. Another teen has been arrested in connection to a homicide. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar.
