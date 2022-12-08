ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Meet Ned, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 12, 2022) Hi, my name is Ned (aka Moosh/ Mr. Wigglebottom). My hobbies include staring soulfully into the eyes of my people until they feel compelled to pet me, hard-core play seshs with my foster dog brother, making sure the cats and kittens are being properly cared for and protected, toy squeaker removal, fabulous nose art on windows (seriously beautiful), and making sure cuisine is up to snuff (don’t worry I’m a perfect gentleman and don’t steal human food, but I’m a great taste tester).
ROCKWALL, TX
10 of the best places to see Christmas lights across North Texas

It's oooh and ahh season. Of course, we're talking about Christmas lights season, when families pack in their car, grab some hot chocolate and head out to find the best and brightest lights in North Texas. Realtor Lacy Zihlman, who sells houses across the metroplex, shared her family's ultimate Christmas...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat

Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
DALLAS, TX
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Best Hospital In Garland

Are you finding for a complete list of hospital in the Garland zone? You’ll get on this blog a details complete list of the pretty hospital in the Garland zone. You will get a Web information, details address, average user reviews, Contact Number, and also a directional link from your home. This information has been picked from these hospital ‘, official websites.
GARLAND, TX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth

It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
FORT WORTH, TX
Rockwall County Young Republicans to welcome Legislative Priorities Chairman at next meeting

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans are very excited to announce our January speaker, Legislative Priorities Chairman, Jill Glover!. Every other year thousands of delegates from across our state convene at the Republican Party of Texas convention to determine which topics should be prioritized by our state legislators. This year 5000 voting delegates chose the following 8 priority topics:
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Rockwall, TX
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

