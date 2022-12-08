Read full article on original website
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Meet Ned, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 12, 2022) Hi, my name is Ned (aka Moosh/ Mr. Wigglebottom). My hobbies include staring soulfully into the eyes of my people until they feel compelled to pet me, hard-core play seshs with my foster dog brother, making sure the cats and kittens are being properly cared for and protected, toy squeaker removal, fabulous nose art on windows (seriously beautiful), and making sure cuisine is up to snuff (don’t worry I’m a perfect gentleman and don’t steal human food, but I’m a great taste tester).
checkoutdfw.com
10 of the best places to see Christmas lights across North Texas
It's oooh and ahh season. Of course, we're talking about Christmas lights season, when families pack in their car, grab some hot chocolate and head out to find the best and brightest lights in North Texas. Realtor Lacy Zihlman, who sells houses across the metroplex, shared her family's ultimate Christmas...
Record-setting donations for Rockwall Helping Hands’ biggest Toy Drive to date
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 12, 2022) Last Saturday, December 10th, the Rockwall ISD Administration Building Gymnasium was transformed into Santa’s Workshop. The Rockwall community graciously donated the largest number of toys and gift cards to children that we have ever seen. The 46th Annual Helping Hands Toy Drive Distribution was the biggest EVER!
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat
Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Preliminary Report: National Weather Service confirms five tornadoes in North Texas
The National Weather Service confirms a total of five tornadoes took place across North Texas, Tuesday morning, according to preliminary reports.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
findplace.xyz
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth
It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
fox4news.com
Possible tornado spotted near NASJRB in Fort Worth
Severe storms caused significant damage across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Video of a possible tornado from Fort Worth via William Rubi Jr. via Storyful.
Passing of the gavel at Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) Edna Sullivan President and Betsy Gallagher Vice President of the Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club have fulfilled their oath as of November 2022 and “passed on the gavel” to new leadership. Goals were met and expectations were exceeded. Advances in Rockwall were made...
WFAA
DFW weather: The latest timeline for storms in North Texas Tuesday morning
Rain is in our forecast. WFAA's Pete Delkus breaks down what you can expect.
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
Rockwall County Young Republicans to welcome Legislative Priorities Chairman at next meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans are very excited to announce our January speaker, Legislative Priorities Chairman, Jill Glover!. Every other year thousands of delegates from across our state convene at the Republican Party of Texas convention to determine which topics should be prioritized by our state legislators. This year 5000 voting delegates chose the following 8 priority topics:
