rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Close Out 2022 With Jam-Packed Work Session
The 2022 Guilford County Board of Commissioners likely held more work sessions during the year than any Guilford County board this century. And, this week, the board announced one final work session to discuss, among other things, federal relief funds, the county’s policies regarding non-profits, the board’s dual duties as the Board of Health and Human Services and also perhaps to consider funding for a proposed Summerfield project that would convert an old school into a town hall and community center.
rhinotimes.com
Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action
An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Homes And Safe Parking Both Locating At Clifton Road Site
In October, the Greensboro City Council committed to trying out several new initiatives to provide housing for the homeless population during the winter months. At a special meeting held on Oct. 10, the City Council passed a resolution to move forward with both the Doorway Project to provide 40 Pallet shelters and the Safe Parking initiative.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Focusing On The Needy This Season
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is doing what it can to bring some holiday cheer to county residents now that Christmas is just around the corner. On Saturday, Dec. 10, for instance, department staff was in downtown High Point giving away a lot of food to those who need it.
rhinotimes.com
Housing Shortage May Get Attention From State Legislature
Greensboro has a housing shortage that is going to get worse, not better, when the huge economic development projects now under construction start hiring. The Greensboro City Council is spending millions to try to ameliorate the “affordable housing” shortage but hasn’t shown the same interest in the overall housing shortage.
rhinotimes.com
Six Months Later, No New Info On Mysterious Death Of Rev. Anthony Spearman
It’s been nearly half a year since the mysterious death of Rev. Anthony T. Spearman, and there’s still complete silence from law enforcement – and everyone else – regarding the circumstances and cause of death. This week, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, when asked, stated that...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Register of Deeds Office Getting Back To ‘Normal’
The year 2022 has been one when the Guilford County Register of Deeds office went through a lot of changes – for the most part very good ones. In the pandemic years, the deeds office – like many county departments – underwent a massive transformation in the way services were delivered. Now, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen is taking a look back at the past 12 months and pointing to a return to normalcy.
rhinotimes.com
County To Spend A Half Million On Opioid/Human Services Consultant
Guilford County has been trying to unify its Health Department and Department of Social Services for nearly a decade. Now it’s hiring a consultant to help accomplish that task as well as advise the county on strategic planning for behavioral health services and opioid crisis response. After issuing a...
WBTV
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
publicradioeast.org
School board votes down parent request to remove book from school library
“Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank is one of more than 12,000 books at the Northern Guilford High School library. The novel follows the lives of 11 diverse teenagers who struggle with various issues, and it is not part of any required curriculum. The Guilford County Board of Education...
Puppies found in North Carolina dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
WXII 12
Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
Amazon truck overturns, closes multiple lanes of Interstate 85 near US 421
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge chunk of a busy interstate was closed for several hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Pleasant Garden Road, just before the South Elm-Eugene Street exit when an Amazon tractor-trailer overturned. The driver of the tractor-trailer […]
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting leaves over 20 bullet holes in home, car; family urges people to stop gun violence to protect community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. INVESTIGATION:. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened on KilKare Court on Wednesday. The first call came...
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro standoff ends with suspect in handcuffs on Lees Chapel Road
Police came to a home on Lees Chapel Road on Friday night. They had to block off the road for hours.
Comments / 4