john_n_MD
5d ago
If they were Jan 6th “Tresspassers”, they would still be in jail. This is why our DOJ is a joke and real crime is out of control.
Bay Net
Identity Sought For Theft Suspects That Stole Mini Bike From California Lowes
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 5 pm, the two suspects took an Axis mini bike from the Lowe’s store in California without paying and left in a white GMC SUV.
Bay Net
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
Bay Net
Community Mediation Services At The St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County and the St. Mary’s County Health Department announce the launch of mediation support services at the new St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County...
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
Bay Net
NEW DATE: Lexington Park Holly Days Lights Up St. Mary’s Square
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. After the original date was postponed due to inclement weather, the weather this time around looks perfect. Longtime residents...
Bay Net
Remembering Victims At 21st Annual Silent Angel Memorial Service
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held its 21st Annual Silent Angel Memorial on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, to remember and memorialize those who have lost their lives to the hands of another. The memorial was founded in 2002 by Eileen Bildman after the...
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Two 14-Year-Olds For Armed Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two 14-year-old males with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm, the victim called 911 after being carjacked at gunpoint in the...
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For CDS Distribution After Police Execute Search Warrant
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division/Vice Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.
St. Mary's County Sheriff's office is investigating a motor vehicle collision
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's office is investigating a vehicle collision that left four people with injuries on Friday afternoon.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
Bay Net
Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
mocoshow.com
Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents
Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
4 inmates injured at Prince George's County Department of Corrections
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials are investigating after four inmates were injured at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections (DOC) Monday. According to officials with the Department of Corrections, the inmates were injured during a fight involving six inmates just before 6:30 p.m. Their injuries ranged from "minor injuries" to puncture wounds.
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
Bay Net
29-Year-Old Killed In Anne Arundel Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Crash
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On December 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded to the area of Defense Highway (MD Route 450) near St. Stephens Church Road for a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy (Rt. 450)...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
Bay Net
CCSO Congratulates The 7th Citizens Police Academy Class
WALDORF, Md. – This 12-week program began in September and allowed participants to learn many behind-the-scenes aspects of the CCSO. They studied a wide range of topics including patrol procedures, narcotics investigations, forensic evidence, criminal law, juvenile issues, use of force, criminal investigations, and search and seizure. Class members...
