Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:

MORGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO