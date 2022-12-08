ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushwood, MD

Comments / 2

john_n_MD
5d ago

If they were Jan 6th “Tresspassers”, they would still be in jail. This is why our DOJ is a joke and real crime is out of control.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
Bay Net

NEW DATE: Lexington Park Holly Days Lights Up St. Mary’s Square

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. After the original date was postponed due to inclement weather, the weather this time around looks perfect. Longtime residents...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested For CDS Distribution After Police Execute Search Warrant

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division/Vice Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
CHAPTICO, MD
mocoshow.com

Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents

Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Bay Net

CCSO Congratulates The 7th Citizens Police Academy Class

WALDORF, Md. – This 12-week program began in September and allowed participants to learn many behind-the-scenes aspects of the CCSO. They studied a wide range of topics including patrol procedures, narcotics investigations, forensic evidence, criminal law, juvenile issues, use of force, criminal investigations, and search and seizure. Class members...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy