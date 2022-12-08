ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
NEWSBTC

Dogeliens, Chain, And Cardano Are 3 Crypto Options For Boosting Your Portfolio’s Profitability

Cryptocurrencies are increasing in number, thus increasing the market competition. To succeed amid this competition, cryptos are expanding their capabilities. Like all cryptos with profitable offerings, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), is setting the tune to shake up the meme sector. Dogeliens (DOGET) has several promises up its sleeve, prompting...
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin And BNB Are Cryptocurrencies You Should Add In Your Portfolio Toward Christmas

The cryptocurrency market could be a decent place to go shopping as Christmas draws near. There’s a long-standing belief that crypto assets always experience price pumps toward the end of the year, and several people tend to create theories for the situation. However, buying these cryptocurrencies is not for the short-term gains you could see during that period but for the long-term potential to make much more money.
NEWSBTC

How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?

The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.

