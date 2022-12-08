Read full article on original website
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Dogeliens, Chain, And Cardano Are 3 Crypto Options For Boosting Your Portfolio’s Profitability
Cryptocurrencies are increasing in number, thus increasing the market competition. To succeed amid this competition, cryptos are expanding their capabilities. Like all cryptos with profitable offerings, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), is setting the tune to shake up the meme sector. Dogeliens (DOGET) has several promises up its sleeve, prompting...
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Commits $100M to Support Fund to Revive Blockchain, Crypto Industry
Crypto exchange Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” trading platforms, says that it aims to position itself “as a key driver of the crypto industry during the bear market.”. As companies restrategize to adapt to changing market conditions, Gate.io is spearheading initiatives...
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown
Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
Here’s How Rocketize Plans to Shoot to the Top of Cryptocurrency Lists After Launch Like The Sandbox and Zcash
Rocketize (JATO) is a meme coin making the rounds in crypto communities as a token with the potential to rival Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Also, due to the positive market reception surrounding its important features, numerous cryptocurrency investment sites have compared the Rocketize (JATO) token to The Sandbox (SAND) and Zcash (ZEC).
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million - FT
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Big Eyes Coin And BNB Are Cryptocurrencies You Should Add In Your Portfolio Toward Christmas
The cryptocurrency market could be a decent place to go shopping as Christmas draws near. There’s a long-standing belief that crypto assets always experience price pumps toward the end of the year, and several people tend to create theories for the situation. However, buying these cryptocurrencies is not for the short-term gains you could see during that period but for the long-term potential to make much more money.
How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?
The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.
