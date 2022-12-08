ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Bankruptcy Judge to Decide If Celsius or Clients Own Crypto

A federal judge will soon decide who owns cryptocurrency in interest-bearing accounts. In the bankruptcy case of crypto lender Celsius Network, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn will decide if crypto that was put into interest-bearing accounts before the firm’s filing for Chapter 11 in July belongs to the depositors or Celsius, Bloomberg reported Monday (Dec. 5).
crowdfundinsider.com

Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto

The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
kitco.com

SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
cryptopotato.com

SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
FLORIDA STATE
PYMNTS

OCC Says Banks Should Remain Wary of Crypto Activities

Crypto assets are an emerging risk facing banks, a regulatory agency says. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) highlighted crypto-assets as a “special topic” in its “Semiannual Risk Perspective for Fall 2022,” which was released Thursday (Dec. 8). “This year’s dislocations in crypto...
PYMNTS

Report: Legal Bills Will Likely Wipe Out SBF’s Parents

Among those facing financial ruin from the FTX collapse: the parents of the company’s founder. That’s according to a report Monday (Dec. 12) from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that takes a closer look at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who have remained by their son’s side in the wake of his cryptocurrency company’s collapse.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

