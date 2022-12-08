ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Reversal, Buy The Dip?

Bitcoin price gained pace above the $17,500 resistance after the US CPI release. BTC tested the $18,000 resistance and might correct lower in the short-term. Bitcoin was able to clear the $17,450 and $17,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
NEWSBTC

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Slides Below Range, Is This An Entry Point For Buyers?

PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been trading against the broad market, especially when major market movers have rallied. The coin has lost 0.8% over the last 24 hours and still depicts no decisive price action on the chart. Despite the CPI data release, the coin has remained unaffected by that development. CAKE traders are still wary of the asset’s next price movement.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
NEWSBTC

Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
NEWSBTC

Cardano Community Expects ADA To Jump 50% By End Of Year, Is This Possible?

Cardano (ADA) has taken some of the largest hits through the bear market. The digital asset has seen massive declines that have pushed its price toward one-year lows. However, the community remains steadfast behind Cardano, and the outlook for its native ADA token shows that investors remain extremely bullish on the cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC

Solana Price Sees Downside, New Low On The Horizon?

The Solana price slid more than 3% over the last 24 hours and landed in the red. The price of the asset has been consolidating over the past few weeks. SOL has been struggling to get past its immediate resistance mark, which is further fueling the coin’s downslide. In the last week, the altcoin depreciated by over 4%.
NEWSBTC

Bullish Divergences On Ethereum Chart, What’s Incoming?

The Ethereum price is trading laterally on its daily chart. The coin has moved south by 1.8% in that timeframe. Both the bulls and bears are trying to take over the market as the altcoin remains within a congested price zone. If the altcoin price is rejected at higher levels, the chance of a reversal might increase.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
CoinTelegraph

BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
NEWSBTC

Binance Sees Largest Bitcoin Withdrawal In Its History, BTC Rally Set To Benefit?

The largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance has experienced the most significant Bitcoin withdrawal in its history, per recent data. The company might face a bank run as crypto investors’ confidence continues to decline following the collapse of trading venue FTX and a U.S. investigation into major crypto exchanges.
NEWSBTC

Inconsistent Metrics Indicate Further Struggle For SUSHI – Colder Winter Ahead?

SUSHI is having a hard time gaining some ground as the market declines again. Today, SUSHI has lost more than 5% of its value, following the trend of other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here’s a quick glance at how SUSHI is performing:. Optimism manifested itself as...

