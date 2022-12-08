Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
President Biden gave remarks after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her
Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: Inside the NBA's process on changing trophies
There’s been an evolution of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy in the 70 or so years since it was first dreamed up. It used to be called the President’s Trophy. Players used to do the voting. In time, it all changed; the trophy was known as the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, and a media panel of 100 writers and broadcasters now handles the voting.
Citrus County Chronicle
US sprinter Randolph Ross banned 3 years after fake email
MONACO (AP) — United States sprinter Randolph Ross has been banned for three years for whereabouts failures and faking an email to anti-doping authorities. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Tuesday that the back-to-back NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T will be suspended until June 30, 2025, meaning he'll be ineligible for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Comments / 0