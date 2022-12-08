Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Versailles big winners at Trotwood Swim Invitational; Arcanum and Ansonia perform well
TROTWOOD — Ansonia, Arcanum and Versailles High School competed at the Trotwood Invitational Swim Meet on Dec. 10 at Trotwood Madison High School. Versailles were the big Darke County winners as the boys’ and the girls’ teams finished second as a team. For the boys, their top...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
NEW PARIS — Darke County Fish and Game Association, 1407 New Garden Road, New Paris, will be voting on changing by-laws at their membership meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. Soup & Sandwich Social. VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni will be conducting its annual...
Daily Advocate
Lippert retires from Muse Machine
DAYTON — Muse Machine, a nationally-celebrated arts education organization, recently announced that Michael Lippert, Director of Preschool and Elementary Programs, plans to retire on Dec. 31. “On behalf of the entire board of directors, staff, and our partner teachers and students, I wish to extend our deepest appreciation for...
Daily Advocate
PBIS systems help students achieve goals
Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports is a system which has been in place in many districts for quite some time. According to the Center of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, PBIS “is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health.” It is important as educators, para professionals, and other adults working with students in the field of education to instill this framework to better students as they grow.
Daily Advocate
Greenville woman killed in crash near Piqua
PIQUA – Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 10. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville, was operating a 2011 Toyota Rav4 westbound on US-36. Eric Ramos, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was operating a 2011 Mercedes C300 eastbound on US-36.
Daily Advocate
Greenville nabbed in Miami Co. drug bust
MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives culminated a several month long narcotics investigation with the arrest of Ryan S. Greminger, 46, of Greenville. Greminger was arrested on a traffic stop in Miami County Dec. 12. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s...
Daily Advocate
Top GES sellers enjoy royal treatment
GREENVILLE — Thursday, Dec. 8 was a long-anticipated date for the top fundraiser sellers at Greenville Elementary School. Fifty-six students who hit a goal of selling 21 or more items were shuttled away in a luxury bus to enjoy lunch on the town. Students visited McDonald’s on Russ Road in four shifts where each child enjoyed his or her own personal Happy Meal alongside their top-selling friends.
Daily Advocate
Tribute Funeral Home holds open house
GREENVILLE — The Greenville campus of Tribute Funeral Homes held its annual holiday open house on Thursday, Dec. 8. Owner Eric Fee and his staff treated the public to a wonderful evening of music, food and fun. There was also a time of remembrance for those who have lost loved ones over the past year to remember.
Daily Advocate
Survivor of Battle of Angel’s Wing to speak
TROY — Army veteran John Looker, two Purple Hearts and a graduate of Sidney High School, is the speaker at the 9 a.m., Jan. 4, 2023, meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 South County Rd 25 A, Troy. Looker’s story is a tale of his redemption decades...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Broadband, contracts
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss agreements and technology funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Darke County Solid Waste Director Krista (Fourman) Unger spoke on behalf of a proposed agreement between the Darke County Solid Waste Management and...
Daily Advocate
Sutherland resentenced on rape charges
GREENVILLE — A sex offender’s sentence was lowered after the Appeals Court reopened the case. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Jeffrey “Scott” S. Sutherland, 34, of Greenville is currently serving time in the Noble Correctional Institute after being found guilty on two counts of rape by a jury after a three-day trial in Decemer of last year. Sutherland’s trial was based off allegations he inappropriately touched and raped a female family member under the age of 10 in April 2020.
