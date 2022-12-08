Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports is a system which has been in place in many districts for quite some time. According to the Center of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, PBIS “is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health.” It is important as educators, para professionals, and other adults working with students in the field of education to instill this framework to better students as they grow.

