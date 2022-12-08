ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim

The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Stolen Vehicle Observed in Binghamton

A Binghamton man is facing several charges after a vehicle reported stolen out of Syracuse was spotted in the city. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was spotted on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street. The vehicle in question was reported as stolen out...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Rome man arrested for allegedly, intentionally setting wreath on fire inside church

ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome was arrested on Dec. 11 for allegedly, intentionally, setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church where they found the fire was on the top floor of the building. The wreath resting on a card table, was in flames. Firefighters then determined the fire had been set intentionally.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Thief Steals From Residence Then Sells Stolen Items at Pawn Shop

Back on September 29, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 78 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officers discovered several items at the address were stolen. A continued investigation found that one of the items stolen at the address was...
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Lee Center man charged with multiple drug-related felonies

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reports that a man from Lee Center has been arrested after allegedly being found with a firearm and over 66 grams of meth during a traffic stop in Oneida on December 7th. Around 8:42 on Wednesday, officers pulled over a...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Four-unit apartment fire in Ilion declared accidental

ILION, N.Y. -- State Fire Investigators have ruled an Ilion fire accidental. Flames first broke out on the four-unit apartment building on East Clark Street back on Nov. 21. From there the fire spread to a single-family home next door. 13 people were displaced due to the fire and unfortunately,...
ILION, NY
whcuradio.com

Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
CORTLAND, NY

