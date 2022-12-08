Read full article on original website
Woman switched barcodes, stole from Cortlandville Walmart
On December 11th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Walmart in Cortlandville to investigate a larceny complaint.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
WKTV
Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Stolen Vehicle Observed in Binghamton
A Binghamton man is facing several charges after a vehicle reported stolen out of Syracuse was spotted in the city. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was spotted on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street. The vehicle in question was reported as stolen out...
localsyr.com
Van Buren man accused of killing his mother indicted by grand jury
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Van Buren man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother in their Village Green condo nearly one week ago, has been indicted by an Onondaga County Grand Jury. Daniel Chilson (43) was scheduled to appear in the town of Van Buren court...
WKTV
Rome man arrested for allegedly, intentionally setting wreath on fire inside church
ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome was arrested on Dec. 11 for allegedly, intentionally, setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church where they found the fire was on the top floor of the building. The wreath resting on a card table, was in flames. Firefighters then determined the fire had been set intentionally.
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
wxhc.com
Thief Steals From Residence Then Sells Stolen Items at Pawn Shop
Back on September 29, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 78 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officers discovered several items at the address were stolen. A continued investigation found that one of the items stolen at the address was...
WKTV
Utica man accused of using metal pipe to cause $12K worth of damage to vehicle
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly causing $12,000 worth of damage to someone else's vehicle in mid-November. Utica police arrested You Re, 42, on Dec. 9 and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief. Re is accused of using a metal pipe to smash the windows...
cnyhomepage.com
Lee Center man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reports that a man from Lee Center has been arrested after allegedly being found with a firearm and over 66 grams of meth during a traffic stop in Oneida on December 7th. Around 8:42 on Wednesday, officers pulled over a...
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
WKTV
Four-unit apartment fire in Ilion declared accidental
ILION, N.Y. -- State Fire Investigators have ruled an Ilion fire accidental. Flames first broke out on the four-unit apartment building on East Clark Street back on Nov. 21. From there the fire spread to a single-family home next door. 13 people were displaced due to the fire and unfortunately,...
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
WKTV
Police still investigating what led to death of woman found on road in Chadwicks
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police are still investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Sauquoit woman’s death after she was found lying hurt in the road in Chadwicks at the end of November. Martha Staring, 30, was found seriously injured on Elm Street near Brooks Lane in Chadwicks...
i100rocks.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
