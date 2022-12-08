Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Elon Musk tells remaining Twitter employees no more layoffs 'planned' and HQ will not move to Texas
Elon Musk held another meeting on Monday with his remaining Twitter employees, most of whom worked through the weekend for him.
Business Insider
Former Twitter employees have filed another lawsuit against the company, saying it laid off an unfair share of women workers
Former Twitter employees have filed four lawsuits against the company accusing it of various unfair termination and labor practices.
The Free Press - TFP
Lawsuit Filed Against Twitter Says Company “Targeted” Women In Layoffs
A class action lawsuit filed against Twitter says that Elon Musk disproportionately targeted female employees at the company, during layoffs in November. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the aggressive cuts at Twitter, which targeted roughly half the company in early November,
Footwear News
Judge Sides With Nike in Recent Development in Gender Discrimination Suit
A gender discrimination lawsuit filed against Nike by a group of female employees will not be eligible as a class action suit, an Oregon judge ruled last week. The suit, initially filed in August 2018 by two former female Nike employees, alleged that the company “intentionally and willfully” discriminated against women with regard to pay and promotions, and that its majority-male executives fostered a hostile work environment at its Portland, Ore., headquarters. Two more women and former Nike employees were added to the suit as well and attorneys for the plaintiffs sought a class action status for the complaint, which typically leads...
CNN
Former employees suing Twitter speak out on Elon Musk's 'clumsy and inhumane' layoffs
A group of former Twitter employees who are suing the company spoke out Thursday, alleging that new owner Elon Musk's mass layoffs at the company have triggered multiple labor rights violations.
The Independent
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
KRON4 News
Elon Musk targeted women in mass Twitter layoffs, new lawsuit claims
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Women were disproportionately targeted for termination when Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO and ordered mass layoffs, a new lawsuit filed on behalf of former Twitter employees claims. According to the discrimination lawsuit, Musk also violated Family and Medical Leave Act law by targeting pregnant employees who were on leave, […]
The Guardian
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
NBC San Diego
Musk's Twitter Reportedly Hasn't Paid Rent on Its Office Spaces for Weeks
In an effort to cut costs following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media company has stopped paying rent, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks, the report said, as...
Markets Insider
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
SFGate
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
The Independent
Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report
Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected
With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
YourCentralValley.com
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
NBC San Diego
Tesla Shares Have Fallen 28% Since Elon Musk Took Over Twitter, Lagging Other Carmakers
Tesla stock is faring poorly since CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter. Musk sold billions of dollars' worth of his Tesla holdings to finance the Twitter takeover and has been embroiled in controversy ever since. Economic conditions and an aging product lineup have also contributed to pressure on Tesla's share price.
NBC San Diego
Twitter Blue Relaunches, Now Costs $11 Per Month If You Subscribe From an iPhone
Twitter relaunched its updated Twitter Blue subscription service Monday after the company's new owner Elon Musk pulled and delayed the launch in November. The service costs $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iOS users who purchase it through Apple's App Store. Businesses will receive a...
MarketRealist
Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained
Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff. Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter,Snap and Gannett.
New York Post
Google CEO dodges anxious staffers’ layoff questions: ‘Tough to predict the future’
Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rule out layoffs when pressed on the topic by anxious employees during an all-hands meeting, according to a report. Pichai fielded questions from employees on Thursday, including one who wondered whether there were plans to “cull” the company workforce sometime next year. “It’s really tough to predict the future so unfortunately I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments,” Pichai said. His comments were first reported by Insider. The CEO added: “What we’ve been trying hard to do, and you’ve seen the messaging for the past many, many months, is we are trying to make important...
