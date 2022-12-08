ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

The Free Press - TFP

Lawsuit Filed Against Twitter Says Company “Targeted” Women In Layoffs

A class action lawsuit filed against Twitter says that Elon Musk disproportionately targeted female employees at the company, during layoffs in November. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the aggressive cuts at Twitter, which targeted roughly half the company in early November,
Footwear News

Judge Sides With Nike in Recent Development in Gender Discrimination Suit

A gender discrimination lawsuit filed against Nike by a group of female employees will not be eligible as a class action suit, an Oregon judge ruled last week. The suit, initially filed in August 2018 by two former female Nike employees, alleged that the company “intentionally and willfully” discriminated against women with regard to pay and promotions, and that its majority-male executives fostered a hostile work environment at its Portland, Ore., headquarters. Two more women and former Nike employees were added to the suit as well and attorneys for the plaintiffs sought a class action status for the complaint, which typically leads...
KRON4 News

Elon Musk targeted women in mass Twitter layoffs, new lawsuit claims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Women were disproportionately targeted for termination when Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO and ordered mass layoffs, a new lawsuit filed on behalf of former Twitter employees claims. According to the discrimination lawsuit, Musk also violated Family and Medical Leave Act law by targeting pregnant employees who were on leave, […]
NBC San Diego

Musk's Twitter Reportedly Hasn't Paid Rent on Its Office Spaces for Weeks

In an effort to cut costs following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media company has stopped paying rent, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks, the report said, as...
The Independent

Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
WWD

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment.  More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
NBC San Diego

Tesla Shares Have Fallen 28% Since Elon Musk Took Over Twitter, Lagging Other Carmakers

Tesla stock is faring poorly since CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter. Musk sold billions of dollars' worth of his Tesla holdings to finance the Twitter takeover and has been embroiled in controversy ever since. Economic conditions and an aging product lineup have also contributed to pressure on Tesla's share price.
NBC San Diego

Twitter Blue Relaunches, Now Costs $11 Per Month If You Subscribe From an iPhone

Twitter relaunched its updated Twitter Blue subscription service Monday after the company's new owner Elon Musk pulled and delayed the launch in November. The service costs $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iOS users who purchase it through Apple's App Store. Businesses will receive a...
MarketRealist

Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained

Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
The Associated Press

BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff. Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter,Snap and Gannett.
New York Post

Google CEO dodges anxious staffers’ layoff questions: ‘Tough to predict the future’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to rule out layoffs when pressed on the topic by anxious employees during an all-hands meeting, according to a report. Pichai fielded questions from employees on Thursday, including one who wondered whether there were plans to “cull” the company workforce sometime next year. “It’s really tough to predict the future so unfortunately I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments,” Pichai said. His comments were first reported by Insider. The CEO added: “What we’ve been trying hard to do, and you’ve seen the messaging for the past many, many months, is we are trying to make important...

