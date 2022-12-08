Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu’s rental assistance program to accept applications at end of each month
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department will begin taking applications again for its Emergency Rental Assistance (Program to help eligible residents with housing and rental expenses. The program helps eligible Calcasieu residents achieve housing stability during a time of economic distress by helping households with past-due housing...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon
A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
Lake Charles American Press
Lemoine is Elton’s newest mayor
JENNINGS — Councilwoman Kesia Lemoine was elected as the new mayor of Elton during Saturday’s runoff election. Lemoine carried the election with 211 votes, or 54 percent, defeating Brandon Kelley, who had 178 votes, or 46 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
Lake Charles American Press
Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth
Mary Elizabeth Hollingsworth, 74, of Sulphur, passed on Dec. 10, 2022, in a local hospital. Mary enjoyed spending time with her Golden Girls, taking selfies, going camping and face book. She loved to shop, watch her grandkids sporting events, fishing, and eating crawfish with Andrew. Mary’s favorite pass times were watching CNN and Fox News, daily. She also enjoyed going to Vegas and looking good with her nails polished and her make-up on.
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Extra security in place at South Beau High
An increased law enforcement presence was visible Monday morning at South Beauregard High School following an alleged threat to harm students and faculty was made on social media. As of Monday afternoon, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said detectives have begun interviewing some people, with more potential interviews still to...
Lake Charles American Press
Exhibit of Hispanic culture to be on display at Historic City Hall
Arte Hispano will be coming to the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 4. This exhibition will bring a thoughtful and emblematic display of Hispanic culture to Southwest Louisiana. The exhibit was inspired by the powerful impact of “a prayerful...
Lake Charles American Press
Hardy McReynolds, Wallace, Baumgarten win Calcasieu School Board seats
Democrat Karen Hardy McReynolds has been elected to the the District 2 seat of the Calcasieu Parish School Board. She received 747 votes, or 59.81 percent. Her opponent, Raymond Fondel, also a Democrat, received 502 votes, or 40.19 percent. District 14 seat incumbent Desmond Wallace, a Democrat, was re-elected with...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Merryville man fatally struck by train
Authorities with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office released the identity on Monday of the man found on railroad tracks west of Merryville over the weekend. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, the body of Derek Galloway of Merryville was located by deputies on the tracks the morning of Dec. 10, after a local train company contacted BPSO to report finding a body on the tracks near the state line.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Lake Charles American Press
Court of Appeal: Judge right to exclude statements in Westlake double homicide
The appeal of a 14th Judicial District Court order suppressing statements and evidence obtained during a 2020 interview of a woman accused in the deaths of two Westlake teenagers has been denied. This week the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal denied the motion made by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s...
Lake Charles American Press
Letha Bell Maryland
Letha Bell Maryland, 95, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Kinder, La. A Graveside service was held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Rosehill Cemetery in Fenton, La., under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.
Lake Charles American Press
Person arrested for making threats against South Beauregard High
Beauregard Parish authorities announced Tuesday that one person has been arrested for making threats this week on social media against South Beauregard High School. Sheriff Mark Herford said the individual, who he declined to identify, has been charged with one count of terroristic threats. The threat, made from an unidentified...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
Lake Charles American Press
Harry Lee LeJeune
Harry Lee LeJeune, 88, of Sulphur, La., passed away at a local care facility. Harry was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Iota, La., to Louis and Laura LeJeune. Harry was a farmer and he enjoyed working with his heavy equipment as he prepared the land for growing rice and soybeans. Then he had the joy of watching his crops grow and then prepared for the harvest. Being outdoors, doing a little fishing and spending quality time with friends and family brought joy to Harry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff
Seven teams competed Saturday in the annual Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity Club. The cookoff kicked off the town’s holiday festivities which included live music, a parade, fireworks and more. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
Horseshoe Casino opens
Late Monday morning until well after noon, eastbound traffic — mostly Texas plates — was backed up onto the interstate before the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge as vehicles waited to exit onto the I-10 Service Road. Hundreds were headed to the grand opening of the Horseshoe Casino. The...
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
