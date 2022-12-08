GREENVILLE — A sex offender’s sentence was lowered after the Appeals Court reopened the case. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Jeffrey “Scott” S. Sutherland, 34, of Greenville is currently serving time in the Noble Correctional Institute after being found guilty on two counts of rape by a jury after a three-day trial in Decemer of last year. Sutherland’s trial was based off allegations he inappropriately touched and raped a female family member under the age of 10 in April 2020.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO