Indio, CA

Suspect in Indio double homicide arrested; bodies found in burned vehicle

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 5 days ago
Indio police have arrested a suspect in a double homicide involving two bodies found inside a burned vehicle.

Detectives arrested Luis Alonzo Armenta, 21, of Indio on Saturday and he was later booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Following a review from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Armenta was charged with two counts of murder, one count of arson, two counts of special circumstances murder involving more than one victim and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Indio police officers responded to a report of a burned vehicle found on Power Line Road west of Dillon Road on Friday. Power Line Road is an unpaved service road with power lines above in the open desert north of the city, according to police.

The identities of the two bodies found in the burned vehicle have not been released.

Indio Police are working on an ongoing homicide investigation in conjunction with the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau.

If anyone has related information, they can call Detective Ryan Kitchens at (760) 391-4181 or report anonymous information at Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

