Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
ABC News Studios Announces 3 New True-Crime Docuseries for Hulu
ABC News Studios announced Monday three new non-fiction series streaming Thursdays in January 2023 on Hulu — Death in the Dorms, Web of Death and Killing County. On Thursday, Jan. 5, Death in the Dorms debuts, which tells the tragic stories of six college students whose lives were cut short by violent crime.
Twitter Confirms Relaunch of Subscription Service Twitter Blue
Which is bigger news: The first tweet from Twitter’s official account in nearly two months, or the official confirmation of the details on the relaunch of subscription service Twitter Blue?. Starting Monday, Twitter users can subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8 per month on the web or $11 per...
Netflix Appoints Ikea's James Foster as New EMEA Marketing Leader
Netflix has hired Ikea’s global marketing leader James Foster as its new vice president of EMEA marketing. Foster will move to the streaming platform after less than a year at Ikea owner Ingka Group, where he was head of global marketing and chief marketing officer for Ikea Retail since March 2022.
Apple TV+ Offers 2-Month Free Trial to Promote Will Smith’s Film Emancipation
Apple TV+ is offering two free months of the streaming service as a promotion for Will Smith’s new movie Emancipation. “I’ve been reading a lot of the comments and I see a lot of people saying they don’t have Apple TV+,” Smith said in an Instagram video. “That’s unacceptable to me.”
Raven-Symoné Flaunts Feather-adorned Look at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys
Raven-Symoné arrived on the red carpet for the inaugural Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, displaying the glory of a feathered ensemble. For the awards ceremony, the actress, director and producer wore a pair of white feather jeans, a heather gray...
Netflix and HBO/HBO Max Tie for Golden Globe TV Nominations
Nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday showed streaming still reigns supreme. Netflix and HBO/HBO Max tied for the most TV nominations, nabbing 14 each. Netflix was nominated for five series: The Crown and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with four each, Ozark with three, Wednesday with two and Inventing Anna with one.
Adweek Podcast: How We Chose 2022's Agencies of the Year
On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by Jameson Fleming, Adweek’s managing editor for agencies and brand marketing, to discuss this year’s Agency of the Year award winners and the changes made to our selection process to better reflect the top agencies across the landscape.
Netflix’s ‘Sonic Prime’ will strangely premiere on another platform
Sonic the Hedgehog is storming the multiverse in new Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, and a select few lucky fans will get an exclusive look at the first episode, just not on Netflix. The streamer, who evidently seems to know its audience, revealed Tuesday that the first chapter of Sonic...
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
Meta Examines the Role of AR, the Metaverse, VR in the Future of Work
Do augmented reality, the metaverse and virtual reality have a place in the future of work? A survey by Meta of 2,000 employees and 400 business leaders across the U.K. and U.S. indicates that the answer is a resounding yes. Meta wrote in the introduction to its report, which was...
Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West
The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Anime Reveals Premiere Date
Previously lined up for January 2023, we now have a more specific start date for Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown, which continues the adaptation of Ken Wakui’s recently-concluded manga. The anime will return to the screen in Japan on January 7, and the ending theme song artists were announced along with the date.
Instagram: How to Use the World Cup Semifinals Chat Themes
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 13 and 14), Instagram released four chat themes inspired by the countries remaining in the tournament: Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco. Each of these themes features colors inspired by the respective country’s flag. Our guide...
Amazon Poised to Take More Share of the Competitive Clean Room Market
Amazon Web Services, the tech giant’s cloud storage unit, is launching its own clean room technology next year, the company recently announced. In doing so, Amazon, which already runs a huge retail media business, demand-side platform and streaming services, is expanding its footprint into another part of the advertising industry, and one that is still fairly nascent: privacy-safe ad tech.
Paris Hilton and a16z back NFT artist pplpleasr in $7M fundraising round for Web3 video platform Shibuya
Shibuya is seeking to empower fan participation in moviemaking and to challenge the Hollywood studio system.
Vampire Survivors Announced for iOS and Android
The popular roguelite, Vampire Survivors, is available on iOS and Android. The full game is available for download now, for free. As announced during The Game Awards, the bullet hell hit Vampire Survivors is now playable on iOS and Android joining its counterparts on Xbox and Steam, where it is currently one of the most popular games on the Steam Deck.
The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
‘One Piece Film: Red’ Director on Turning the Cult Manga Into a Global Media Phenomenon and How Anime Can “Overcome National Borders”
It’s hard to say just when One Piece crossed the line from cult manga comic to global media phenomenon. But with 15 feature films, more than a dozen television specials and multiple video game spin-offs, not to mention Eiichirō Oda’s original comic, which has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have become as well-known to the current generation of fantasy fans as those of Harry Potter were to the one before. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry & Meghan': Frenzied U.K. Press Slams Netflix Docuseries as "Assault on the...
Forspoken demo accidentally revealed by PlayStation
The demo will apparently be announced on December 10
