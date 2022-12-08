ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
MILLBURN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.

The 46-year-old victim was in Taylor Park in Millburn around 7:40 p.m. when she was approached from behind by two attackers who tackled to the ground, police said.

The woman’s face was shoved into the cement sidewalk which caused injuries to her face, according to officials.

After assaulting the woman, the two fled the scene with her purse and cell phone. Responding officers later arrested the two suspects nearby hiding behind a car.

Kazir Stokes, 20, of Newark was taken into custody as well as a 17-year-old Springfield boy whose name was withheld. Cops were able to recover the victim’s phone close to where they arrested Stokes and the teen.

Stokes was charged with first degree robbery and conspiracy while the teen was charged with juvenile delinquency, robbery and conspiracy.

1010WINS

