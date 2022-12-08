Swimming: GPAC stand-outs Robinson and Trammell head to Junior Nationals

Two of the region’s top swimmers will cap off a tremendous fall season in to Greensboro, N.C. this week to compete in the USA Swimming Junior National Championship.

In a showcase for the nation’s fastest 18-year-old-and-under swimmers, Logan Robinson and Hudson Trammell will compete in the event held from Dec. 8-11 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

“This is big deal for our team and these guys,” Greater Pensacola Aquatic Center head coach Greg Johnson said. “Both of them have worked hard to get qualified for the meet, and it is a big accomplishment to represent our club at this level.”

Logan Robinson, a junior at Booker T. Washington, and Hudson Trammell, a senior at Pace High School, both train with GPAC and were both top performers in the FHSAA swimming state series in the 100-yard butterfly this season. Hudson won the Region 1-3A title, with Robinson pulling up second back in late October. Hudson won bronze in the event at the state championships, with Robinson finishing just behind him again.

Both boys earned All-America consideration times for their efforts in that event. Hudson will compete in the 100 butterfly on Friday in Greensboro, while Logan will focus on the individual medleys.

Robinson, a junior at Washington, won bronze in the 200-yd individual medley at the FHSAA 3A state meet, posting one of the top times in the country. Logan was an automatic selection for All-America with his performance and will place him as the 18th-seeded swimmer at the meet on Thursday. Logan will also compete in the 400-yd individual medley on Friday and the 200-yd butterfly on Saturday at nationals.

GPAC had swimmers most recently at the Winter Junior championships in 2019 and in 2021.

Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club, started in 1972, is the area’s premier year-round competitive swim club. With groups at both Pensacola State College pool and University of West Florida’s Aquatic Center, GPAC’s mission is to develop all levels of swimmers and instill values and life-skills that foster success in all aspects of life.