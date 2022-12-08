ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Elon Musk posts pictures of his 2-year-old son, X, visiting Twitter HQ — including one with his own employee badge

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

  • Elon Musk posted a photo of his son "X" near Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.
  • The billionaire also shared a photo of the two-year-old's Twitter badge on social media.
  • Musk has been spending a lot of time at Twitter in recent weeks and is having a bedroom made at the headquarters.

Elon Musk shared pictures of his two-year-old son near Twitter's headquarters on Thursday.

"X in beautiful San Francisco," the billionaire tweeted.

The picture appears to have been taken near a heart sculpture in San Francisco's Union Square.

Musk also shared a photo of his son's Twitter badge, which simply reads "X," with 3 dots where the two-year-old's role at the company would be listed.

X Æ A-Xii, who is usually referred to as "X," is the son of Musk and Claire Elise Boucher, the musical artist also known by the name Grimes. Musk has 9 children, including a second child with Grimes who was born via surrogate last year.

Musk posted the photo, following reports of workers sleeping in Twitter's office . On Wednesday, a BBC reporter shared photos of a makeshift bedroom that had been made to accommodate visitors from Musk's other companies , as well as long nights at the office for Twitter employees. Insider's Kali Hays reported on Tuesday that Musk was also having an office converted into his private bedroom.

After laying off about half of Twitter's workforce last month, the "Chief Twit" has called for remaining workers to commit to "extremely hardcore" work schedules.

It's not the first time that Musk has brought X to Twitter's office. In October, Hays reported that the two-year-old was tagging along on Musk's first visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters after announcing his intentions to follow through on the $44 billion acquisition.

Grimes previously told Vanity Fair that Musk sees X as a "protégé" and often brings him along to work events. In the past, Musk's son has tagged along to award ceremonies and major presentations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

