Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan puts emergency contract in place to fund paratransit services

By Dana Afana, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract to continue paratransit services after City Council approved, then denied, a $49-million contract with Transdev at its final session.

Duggan secured a contract with four transit providers, bypassing City Council's decision by putting an emergency contract in place for six months starting Jan. 1. The mayor is relying on a city ordinance that allows the office of procurement to act without council approval when there's a public need for the immediate delivery of services.

"That gives us time to put a permanent plan in place. Anyone that was concerned before, this issue has been resolved," Duggan said.

The four transit providers are Moe Transportation, Big Star Transit LLC, Delray United Action and Checker Cab Company.

Transdev has been responsible for much of the oversight of the system, including scheduling, handling customer complaints, reservations and more. Several riders were unhappy with subpar services and urged City Council to vote against renewing business with the transportation company.

More: Duggan may use emergency powers after City Council rejects paratransit services contract

More: Detroit City Council votes down nearly $50 million paratransit contract

The emergency contract will cost $5.8 million, Duggan said, about $1 million more than what the latest contract voted down in council would have cost during this period.

"I felt that the security of our disabled community was worth it. The legal fees when fighting the Justice Department would have been well more than $1 million," Duggan said.

Council members narrowly approved the contract in a 5-4 vote on Nov. 22 but Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero sought to reconsider the decision, leaving a 4-4 deadlock. Without a majority, the vote failed. Santiago-Romero changed her vote after community members and transit advocates criticized a poor history of services with Transdev.

However, failing to provide paratransit services violates federal law and could expose the city to U.S. Department of Justice investigations and a loss of federal funding.

Riders can dial 133-208-7363 to schedule a ride. Duggan promises it will be a "seamless" process because DDOT will be responsible for the quality of services. DDOT Director Mikel Oglesby is promising to not only change the format of operations but to enhance the rider's experience.

"I stand behind it," Oglesby said. "Service will continue and we promise reliability is going to be better. There will be an immediate impact in customer service."

The city will put out a new request for bids in the new year to attract contractors for a more permanent solution. The process previously took three to six months.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her on Twitter: @DanaAfana

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan puts emergency contract in place to fund paratransit services

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

