Belleview head football coach Brian Lane resigns after 1 season with the Rattlers

Belleview head football coach Brian Lane resigned after one season overseeing the program.

The Rattlers closed the season on a two-game winning streak to finish 5-5. Belleview finished the 2021 season 8-3.

Lane cited non-football related issues as the main reason for the move. He opted to make the decision now to give the athletic department ample time to find his replacement.

“It was a pretty tough decision because this is where I always wanted to end up,” Lane said.

Lane graduated from Belleview High School in 2003 and played on the football team for three seasons. His homecoming was a dream come true - even if it lasted a short time.

Belleview Athletic Director Phillip Small is sad to see his friend go but understands his decision. He says the next choice will be about fit.

Belleview is familiar with the football head coaching carousel. Lane was the school's third new head coach in as many years.

“The standard we always strive for is providing our kids with a positive athletic experience. We know not every day is going to be fun and games, but that’s our goal,” Small said.

Small doesn’t have a timetable for its latest opening. There’s still time to bring in someone before spring practice begins.