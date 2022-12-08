ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

Belleview head football coach Brian Lane resigns after 1 season with the Rattlers

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9A96_0jc83ULR00

Belleview head football coach Brian Lane resigned after one season overseeing the program.

The Rattlers closed the season on a two-game winning streak to finish 5-5. Belleview finished the 2021 season 8-3.

Lane cited non-football related issues as the main reason for the move. He opted to make the decision now to give the athletic department ample time to find his replacement.

“It was a pretty tough decision because this is where I always wanted to end up,” Lane said.

Lane graduated from Belleview High School in 2003 and played on the football team for three seasons. His homecoming was a dream come true - even if it lasted a short time.

Belleview Athletic Director Phillip Small is sad to see his friend go but understands his decision. He says the next choice will be about fit.

Belleview is familiar with the football head coaching carousel. Lane was the school's third new head coach in as many years.

“The standard we always strive for is providing our kids with a positive athletic experience. We know not every day is going to be fun and games, but that’s our goal,” Small said.

Small doesn’t have a timetable for its latest opening. There’s still time to bring in someone before spring practice begins.

Comments / 2

Mary Roberson
5d ago

this is wonderful news, now maybe they can get a coach that will treat the players with the respect he wanted. I hope to see coach Whitt as head coach.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Antonio Grier Transfers To UCF

ORLANDO, FL- A huge “Boom” for Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff for their first transfer commit of the 2023 cycle, as Antonio Grier Jr has announced he is coming to the better side of I4 and finishing his career at UCF after spending time at South Florida. Grier was a big time riser having been graded as the number 2,383rd best player in the class of 2018. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, and despite interest from SEC programs has chosen to come to UCF. He finished his South Florida career with 230 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, family says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jake Hescock, a former University of Central Florida football player, has died, the family said in a social media post. According to his family, Hescock, 25, went for a jog on Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest. Hescock’s cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coldest weather so far this season heading to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update: If you like the weather cold, then Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger has some good news for you. The coldest weather yet this year is just days away. It will come as a strong, winterlike cold front overnight Thursday, leading to the first mornings in the 40s in Orlando since last winter.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida this week before cold weather moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: The rip current risk continues along our coast all week long. Coastal showers are possible on Wednesday before a line of storms is expected to move across the state on Thursday. The main threats will include 60-plus mph winds and an isolated tornado. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Thursday a Weather Impact Day.
ORLANDO, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart

A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Wildwood sets pace for Florida growth

Mayor Ed Wolf envisions a day when Wildwood ranks among the largest cities in Central Florida. The city is well on its way. Wildwood is growing faster than any other city in the state with a population of at least 5,000, with an increase of about 57% during a 24-month period studied by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The agency estimates Wildwood’s population at 24,681 as of April 1, 2022, an increase of nearly 9,000 since the U.S. Census in April 2020. “Little old Wildwood is in a whole different bracket now,” Wolf said. “We have so many people wanting to move to Florida from up North and Wildwood has benefited from that tremendously.”
WILDWOOD, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy