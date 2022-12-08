ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding plea to U.S. Supreme Court to hear 2018 police shooting lawsuit denied

By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case involving the city of Redding in which a man claims his civil rights were violated when he was shot by Redding police four years ago.

Masa Nathaniel Warden had sued three Redding police officers in a civil case demanding damages of $360 million after the officers shot him a total of 17 times during a display of "excessive force" during Warden's arrest in 2018. Warden, who is Black, said that race was a factor in his shooting by the officers.

Lawyers for the Redding officers say that a provision of the law that exempted one officer on the scene from civil action should also shield the other two officers from Warden's civil lawsuit, filed in 2019.

To clear up what they call a conflicting decision made by a three-judge appeals panel earlier this year, Redding requested that the U.S. Supreme Court take up the case and make a final determination.

However, Redding City Attorney Barry DeWalt in an email, “SCOTUS did not accept review. We are back at the trial court level."

Since the nation's highest court declined to hear Redding's case, a prior decision by a federal appeals panel stands. That means Warden's civil case against the two officers can proceed.

Warden had asked for $120 million in damages from each Redding police officer involved in the shooting incident — Officers Bryan Cowan and Nick Weaver and ex-Corporal Will Williams.Williams was terminated from the force in August 2020 on unrelated charges of large-scale drug sales.

Former Police Chief Roger Moore, who retired in 2019, is also named in the suit. As head of the police force and the three officers' superior, Moore "had failed to properly train the officers to avoid these constitutional violations,” Warden’s civil lawsuit said.

During the criminal proceedings following his arrest, Warden was charged with resisting arrest as to all three officers.

He pleaded no contest to felony violations of making criminal threats and for first-degree residential burglary, according to court documents.

He also pleaded no contest to a felony violation of a law prohibiting the use of threats or violence to keep officers from doing their jobs, which applied only to Williams, court documents said. That was in exchange for the dismissal of a no contest plea for misdemeanor violations of resisting arrest that applied only to Cowan and Weaver.

When he self-filed the civil lawsuit a year after the shooting incident, Warden's address was listed as a state facility in Stockton that provides medical and mental health treatment to inmates.

Michele Chandler covers criminal justice issues for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network.

