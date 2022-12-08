Read full article on original website
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Joseph C. Wilson
Joseph C. Wilson, age 69, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:40am at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Joe was born on June 4, 1953 in Bucyrus to James A. and Kathryn C. “Katie” (Green) Wilson, both of whom are deceased. He married Susan Ann Baker on June 4, 1978, and she survives in Ashland, Ohio.
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Darell Dean Au
Darell Dean Au, 70 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday December 6, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Darell was born December 23, 1951 in Mansfield, OH to the late Donald Clinton Au and Hazel J. (Maxey) Au. He was married January 24, 2010 to Linda (Crunkilton) Au who survives. Darell is also survived by daughter Cindi K. Au of Mexico, step children Savannah (Isaiah) Walton of Mansfield, Dawn (Shawn) Holly of Ontario, Tiffany Hale of Mansfield, and Robert (Bella) Hale of Mansfield; several step grandchildren; sisters Donna Ball of Matthew, NC, and twins Cheryl Knecht of Tennessee and Carol Hedgecock of New York; as well as nieces and nephews.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges
BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
C.J. Stroud passes Ohio State football’s Heisman Trophy contender torch, but not to a quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud took the baton with a purpose, following in a line of Ohio State football Heisman Trophy contenders under Ryan Day. Dwayne Haskins handed off to Justin Fields, who made the exchange to Stroud in Miami after the 2020 national championship game. First-year quarterbacks under Day are not just possible contenders to reach New York. Their performance is judged by that standard.
Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
Cold shooting continues for Bucyrus in loss to Cardington
BUCYRUS — Bucyrus coach Brian Seybert has seen this movie before. His Lady Redmen suffered through yet another shooting nightmare in dropping a 48-36 non-league game to Cardington at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium. Bucyrus (3-4) hit just 14 of 51 shots from the field — two of 14 from...
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
New sentencing ordered for student serving life in baby’s death
The Ohio Supreme Court decided that the psychological condition that a former Ohio college student was experiencing was not explained to the court at sentencing and that she had ineffective counsel.
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr., 91, died peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Southern Care Hospice. He was born November 5, 1931 in Upper Sandusky to the late Robert Sr. and Alice Ann (Shawberry) Echelberry and raised in Plymouth where he graduated from high school in 1950. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. Bob worked many jobs over the years, including Timken, managing Lawson’s stores in Galion and Bucyrus, and finishing his career with FoodTown grocery store.
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Margaret Ann Schifer
Margaret Ann Schifer, 88, passed away on December 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. Margaret was born on March 21, 1934 in Bucyrus to James and Loree (Stedman) Strawser. In 1953, she met Edwin (Eddie) Schifer who one year later on June 26, 1954 would become her husband, and eventually, father to their four children, Kim (Mike) Kempf, Terry Schifer, Shelley (Gary) Grieger and Brannon (Vikki) Schifer.
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
