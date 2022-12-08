Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
Former AEW and Impact Star Makes WWE Debut During Main Event Tapings Before RAW (Video)
Former AEW, NWA, and Impact star worked her first WWE match Monday night during the Main Event tapings. She was billed as Briana Ray, which is a variation of her real name, Briana Rae Sparrey. Rae tried out at the Orlando Performance Center last week, so it would seem that...
WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing
WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
William Regal Reveals What Vince McMahon Did for Him Early in His AEW Career
William Regal appeared on an Inside The Ropes live show just before he left AEW. On the show, he talked about his time spent with the company. In reference to Vince McMahon, Regal made the following statement:. “Mr. McMahon was very good to me, to the point of – and...
WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca
WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up. The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:. WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the...
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
Kurt Angle Responds to Rumors That He and Vince Russo Tried to Take Over TNA Creative
During a recent episode of his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his time spent with TNA Wrestling near the end of 2007. Here are the highlights:. Putting over Jay Lethal but creative not wanting to do it:. “They took the title...
Matt Hardy Wants Edge and Christian to Be The Hardy Boyz’s Final Opponents
AEW star Matt Hardy talked about various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”. During it the podcast, Matt said that he and his brother Jeff would like to team up against Edge and Christian for “one last match.” In WWE, they had great matches. The only problem is that Matt, Jeff, and Christian are under contract with AEW and Edge is with WWE.
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022
NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Strong with a promo from Christopher Daniels. He doesn’t care if anyone’s upset about how he’s upset the LA Dojo as he’s all about showing people up. Kenny...
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Had a “Contentious” Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross stated that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on good terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.
WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 12/12/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network. This is a 4.16% decrease from the previous week’s 1.536 million viewers. The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.482 million viewers (up from...
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
Two new matches have been added to the USA Network’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT tonight. Tonight’s episode features Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. Following the backstage brawl at Deadline, the women’s tag team match was announced. In a...
Name of a New WWE Premium Live Event Possibly Revealed in Trademark Filing
On December 8, WWE filed a new trademark application. WWE has filed a trademark application for “WWE King and Queen of the Ring” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. Following is a description:. “Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING™ trademark...
Seaway Valley Wrestling Krampus Brawl Results (12/10/2022), New Champion Crowned
On December 10th at the Agora Centre in Cornwall, Ontario, Seaway Valley Wrestling held its latest event Krampus Brawl in front of a packed house. The main event of Krampus Brawl featured Big Daddy D Roy defending the Seaway Valley Wrestling Championship against IMPACT Wrestling’s Aiden Prince in no holds barred match.
NJPW STRONG Lineup Set For 12/17/22, Motor City Machine Guns, KENTA
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the match lineup for the December 17th episode of NJPW STRONG. The NJPW STRONG Detonation series rolls on as the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend their titles against the number one contenders Stray Dog Army in the main event.
