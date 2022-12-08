Read full article on original website
Delish
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Allrecipes.com
Love the Crunchy Topping on Mac and Cheese? Get a Whole Pan Full
Who doesn't love the crunchy bits of macaroni and cheese when it comes out of the oven all hot and bubbling? This had us wondering, is there a way to make this dish and have everyone get a piece of the crispy topping that forms in the heat of the oven?
It took clever thinking to write a recipe for this Irish soda bread, a family favorite
Maureen O'Reilly wanted to make the treat for her husband, but first she had to watch his grandmother make it — and measure out each ingredient rather than just eyeballing it.
Try these viral crispy Parmesan roasted potatoes and you'll never look at spuds the same
If you love roasted potatoes, then you have to try this recipe for crispy oven fried potatoes coated in Parmesan and garlic. Here's how to make them.
Delish
What's The Best Way To Store Bread?
There's nothing worse than opening a package of and realizing that it's gone stale. Okay, that may be an exaggeration, many things in life are worse than that, but it's definitely a major kitchen inconvenience. Once bread is too tough to chew, you can only do so much with it....
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Cheeseburger Soup
Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
This Is the Best Gluten-Free Flour for All Your Baking Needs, According to an Award-Winning Pastry Chef
The month of December is synonymous with two things: Listening to festive music on Spotify on repeat and using your oven to make more delicious baked goods than you have the entire year altogether. As the time to make holiday cookies, cakes, and crumbles quickly approaches, finding allergy-friendly ingredient swaps...
Latkes with Yogurt and Date Molasses
This latkes recipe produces crisp, golden potato cakes with squash served with a Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt-mint dip with date molasses. Serve for Hanukkah.
BHG
Bread Kneading: A Visual Guide to the Consistency of Doughs
There are fewer things more delicious than a slice of freshly-baked bread. Even better? When it's made from-scratch by you! If you're on a new journey into bread-baking, there can be challenges when figuring out the scientific method of yeast bread or quick bread. Once you get the hang of making fresh bread—with the assistance of our Test Kitchen's tips and visual guide below—you'll be acing proper consistency of dough every time.
ABC News
How to make 2 classic recipes for leek galette and apple crisp from 'Smitten Kitchen Keepers'
If you've searched for a recipe online in the last decade, chances are you've come across one of the delicious dishes on the award-winning food blog Smitten Kitchen. Blog creator Deb Perelman, a cookbook author and self-taught home cook, now has a new book with 100 recipes that make shopping easier, prep more practical and food more reliably delicious.
Homemade bread crumbs
Homemade breadcrumbs are easy to make and can be used in various recipes. I make mine from scratch with old bread. Breadcrumbs add a delicious layer of flavor and texture as a crunchy topping to pasta or mix-in for meatballs and casseroles. How to make homemade bread crumbs. Blender or...
techaiapp.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
Tasting Table
What Makes Wondra Instant Flour Unique
Gravy is one of those things that's just made for topping creamy mashed potatoes or a fluffy homemade biscuit. But no matter how good gravy may be, there's one instance when you probably don't want it — and that's when it comes with lumps. How many times have you made gravy from scratch only to have the frustrating result of lumpy gravy?
Delish
Tiramisu-Stuffed French Toast
Everything you love about a classic tiramisu is used to make an unforgettable French toast. The silky filling here uses a bit of cream cheese to make it firmer, and the custard the bread is soaked in is infused with espresso. Instead of ladyfingers, we are using day-old brioche bread. Dry bread will absorb more of the custard and hold up to all of that liquid much better. If your bread is still fresh, slice it and place in a 300° oven for about 15 minutes. This is just enough to make it feel dry, not toasted.
Tasting Table
What White Whole Wheat Flour Is Actually Made Of
If you've been to the baking aisle in the grocery store to pick up a bag of whole wheat flour, you might have noticed a type of flour marked as white whole wheat. If you've seen this flour and dismissed it, thinking it was made using a bleaching process similar to how white flour is made, think again. King Arthur Baking explains that many people see white whole wheat flour as either a mix of white and wheat flour, or as something that's been processed, but that's not the case.
Your Leftovers Don't Last as Long in the Fridge as You Might Think
Picture this: you make a stunning dinner and have tons of leftovers, and now your refrigerator is fully stocked. Except, the countdown clock is on, and you're wondering, "How will I eat all of this before it starts to go bad?" In this scenario, knowing how long cooked food lasts in the fridge is key. The info will help you make a plan for your leftovers, eating up or freezing the foods with a shorter lifespan first, then moving onto the more stable dishes.
