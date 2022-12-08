Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Porch Pirate Arrested After Getting Pens and Paint from Delivery Box
Nelsonville – A man who stole a box of a porch didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas. According to the Nelsonville police department on 12/12/22 3:21PM Officers responded to W Columbus St for a report of Larceny. The caller reported that he had a package stolen that contained paint, pens, and a shirt.
WDTV
Former NCRJ corrections officer sentenced for selling drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former corrections officer at North Central Regional Jail was sentenced on Tuesday for selling drugs to inmates, officials said. 28-year-old Joshua Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for the crime, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County authorities charge motorcyclist in crash that left passenger dead
PARKERSBURG — A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning on Williams Highway where a woman was killed remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Williams Highway for a motorcycle crash with injuries, the office said. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers of an unresponsive female being given CPR, the department said.
WHIZ
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills
Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states. It's medically legal in West Virginia, however, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can face fines and even jail time.
orangeandbluepress.com
27- Year-Old College Student To Be Resentenced for Abandoning Newborn in Trash Bag
27- Year-Old College Student to be Resentenced for Abandoning Newborn in Trash Bag. 27-year-old Emile Weaver who was previously sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for abandoning her newborn daughter Addison Grace Weaver in a trash bag next to a sorority house in Muskingum University gets another chance at freedom.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman. Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming. Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days. Fleming was reported missing to police by her...
WTAP
Man arrested on firearms theft charge
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking man seen in Kenna, West Virginia, area
KENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is looking for the man pictured below. JCSO says they want to question the man about a theft and destruction incident that occurred in the area of Kenna, West Virginia. JCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at (304) 373-2290 or […]
Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash
UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
WTAP
A ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was held in South Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several wood county officers showed up to help kids get some gifts they really want for Christmas. Chandler Simmons was looking forward to getting a lightsaber and some other toys. When asked, “What are some of the toys you are really hoping for for Christmas this...
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
WHIZ
Noble Co. Man Sentenced
A Noble County man was sentenced by Judge Kelly Riddle to 15-20 years in prison when he was sentenced on felonious assault and aggravated arson convictions. Michael Keith Fox is now also required to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life. Authorities said in July of...
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. receiving new K9 donation from Operation Underground Railroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “In my eyes, if we have one bust that’s too many. I mean if we have any sex trafficking in our city, that’s too many for our city,” says Parkersburg city councilwoman, Sharon Kuhl. “We have children and that’s or number one concern is the kids in our area.”
WTOV 9
Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Man Defies Stay Away Order, Runs from Police
VINTON COUNTY – A man who didn’t obey a restraining order flees police just to be caught the next day. On December 8, 2022 Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a male violating a Civil Protection Order. Deputies responded to the residence and found David Harkins, age 46 of McArthur in a truck near the residence.
1 person injured after car crashes into embankment in Salisbury Township, Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH — The Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says crews were on the scene of a one-vehicle accident with injuries in the Rocksprings area of Salisbury Township, Ohio. The incident happened Sunday around 10:44 a.m. on State Route 33 Eastbound near the overpass in Rocksprings, PFD says. The driver was able to get out […]
WTAP
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime. Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to a news release,...
