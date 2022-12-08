A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO