Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man sentenced in downtown gun incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colin Kinch Broome, 22, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months probation after the charges in a January incident were modified from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and using a weapon while committing a felony. On January 30,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

APD releases update on homicide investigation

ALACHUA, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Alachua Police Department (APD) and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Combined Communications Center (CCC) received several phone calls reporting multiple gunshots and others reporting that someone had been shot inside One 51 Apartments located at 15139 NW 150th Road.
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Keystone Heights man arrested for shooting at Hyatt Place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Justin Sheppard, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, discharging a firearm in public, openly carrying a firearm, and disorderly intoxication after allegedly shooting at the door of the Downtown Gainesville Hyatt Place hotel. Sheppard allegedly fired...
GAINESVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges

FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL

