alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon after allegedly shooting at members of a hunting club
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Michael Dale Roberson, 44, was arrested this morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony after allegedly shooting at members of a hunting club who were hunting on the property next to his home.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
First Coast News
Salt Life Co-founder Michael 'Troy' Hutto, accused of murder, has bond revoked after stalking allegations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Michael "Troy" Hutto, accused of murdering a Lake City teenager, is back in jail without bond after he was allegedly stalking friends and coworkers of the victim. Hutto, 56, who helped found the popular...
alachuachronicle.com
Man sentenced in downtown gun incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colin Kinch Broome, 22, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months probation after the charges in a January incident were modified from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and using a weapon while committing a felony. On January 30,...
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday and faces charges of drug possession without a prescription, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. A Middleburg man faces charges of possession of narcotics, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.
Action News Jax
Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo, is facing a charge of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after...
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession
A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
alachuachronicle.com
APD releases update on homicide investigation
ALACHUA, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Alachua Police Department (APD) and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Combined Communications Center (CCC) received several phone calls reporting multiple gunshots and others reporting that someone had been shot inside One 51 Apartments located at 15139 NW 150th Road.
alachuachronicle.com
Keystone Heights man arrested for shooting at Hyatt Place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Justin Sheppard, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, discharging a firearm in public, openly carrying a firearm, and disorderly intoxication after allegedly shooting at the door of the Downtown Gainesville Hyatt Place hotel. Sheppard allegedly fired...
WCJB
Progress being made in lawsuit between four Micanopy firefighters and the town of Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiators may be closing in on a legal settlement between a group of firefighters and the town of Micanopy. Four firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town in August, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. Federal...
FBI: Macclenny man found guilty in connection to Jan. 6 riots after uploading video of himself on social media
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Macclenny man arrested by the FBI Jacksonville Division in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol Riot has been found guilty. According to the government's evidence, Bradley Weeks, 44, traveled to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and recorded video for social media. The verdict...
niceville.com
Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges
FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
WCJB
UF to collaborate with Gov. DeSantis administration’s investigation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - The University of Florida will assist the state in researching the adverse effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one of three announcements Gov. DeSantis made Tuesday in his effort to make a case against vaccines. The governor made the announcements during a round table with...
WCJB
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday. Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family. Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them...
News4Jax.com
2 Clay County schools put on temporary lockdown after shooting in nearby neighborhood
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Clay County schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting that left one person injured. According to the Green Cove Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Calico Jack Way. Police said there was a fight between...
