🎙 Five-year Hays USD 489 capital budget includes sports fields
The Hays USD 489 school board heard a report on the district's revised five-year capital improvement plan, including new sports fields for the Hays High and Middle schools. District officials hope to have all USD 489 sports events at the high school/middle school campus by August 2025. The district has been renting Fort Hays State University's Lewis Field for varsity football.
Bauer ends a 4-year term on the Great Bend Rec board
Andrea Bauer finished a four-year term on the Great Bend Recreation Commission Board. Bauer spent four years with the board from Jan. 2019 - Dec. 2022. She was also board chair in her last year. Bauer helped with GBRC strategic planning, partnerships with tennis court updates, sports complex turf, master...
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - All Stars & Youth Crew
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “All Stars & Youth Crew” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). The 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services offer...
Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
Building maintenance approved for Great Bend Rec facilities
From time to time over the years, buildings need maintenance. The Great Bend Recreation Commission recognized the Recreation Center on Stone Street and the Activity Center on 18th Street need some attention. GBRC Executive Director Chris Umphres said the board approved a new furnace, gutter replacement and window repair. "The...
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford counties included in statewide bridge repairs
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Progress continues on new daycare facility in Stafford County
A joint daycare project continues to come to fruition in St. John. Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on the new facility in May. With the help of funds from the city of St. John and Stafford County Commission, a modular building was purchased for the daycare site at 413 N. Pearl in St. John. That building arrived in mid-November, and Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman said progress now continues inside.
Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
Fort Larned will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays
Fort Larned National Historic Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, and the official federal holiday, Monday, Dec. 26. The fort will also be closed for New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, and the official federal holiday, Monday, Jan. 2. Please visit the website for pictures...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/9 - 12/11)
BOOKED: Gustavo Mendoza on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Wheeler on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Omar...
