Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to clear cache on your iPhone to free up space and improve speed
You can clear the cache, history, and cookies on your iPhone to improve its speed and performance. Clearing your iPhone's app cache can also free up extra storage space. When you clear your iPhone's cache, you might get logged out of some websites and apps. Your iPhone holds two major...
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome
Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
Google rolls out amazing Chrome update that could save you money – how to get it
GOOGLE has introduced some useful new features on Chrome which may help you keep costs down. The tech behemoth has added a Battery Saver mode to the latest version of the popular web browser, as well as a way to make things run more smoothly. You can choose to switch...
Business Insider
How to use FaceTime on your Android or Windows PC
You can join a FaceTime call on an Android or PC by clicking a link sent from an Apple device. The person with the Apple device needs to be running at least iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey. Once you get the FaceTime link, open it in your Android...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Phone Arena
Is Android innovation getting slower? iOS catches up and Android 14 needs to show Google cares
For years, the Android platform was synonymous with customization. You want a phone that you could fully customize? An Android phone would be the better fit. First to support widgets, first with live wallpapers, first with lock screen customization, an always-on display option, the list went on and on. This combined with the open ecosystem won Android a reputation for being the more robust system to some people.
Google adds passkey support with its latest Chrome update
Google is introducing passkey support along with its latest Chrome 108 update. Passkeys offer another alternative to keep users' online lives safe, as a securely generated code is all that leaves their device to successfully log in.
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
TechRadar
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
Cult of Mac
10 new iOS 16.2 features to try right away
IOS 16.2, which Apple released Tuesday, brings many new features that make it a must-have update for all iPhone owners. From security advancements and productivity boosters to cosmetic tweaks and other fun stuff, it’s positively loaded with upgrades. Here are the top new iOS 16.2 features you should try...
9to5Mac
MarsEdit 5 lands on the Mac with quick and easy micropost blogging and Markdown highlighting
The excellent Mac desktop blogging app MarsEdit has landed with version 5.0 and some timely new features. MarsEdit 5 comes almost exactly five years after the last major version dropped, and it includes a modernized icon to match the rest of your Mac dock. MarsEdit 5 developer Daniel Jalkut credits...
ZDNet
How to manage your Microsoft 365 subscription in Windows 11
I have a Microsoft 365 subscription that I periodically need to view and manage. Normally, I have to sign in to my Microsoft account page to do that. But with Windows 11, I can handle that directly in the operating system. Windows 11 includes a section in Settings under Accounts...
Android Authority
How to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14
For the uninitiated, the “always-on display” feature has been around for over a decade — at least for Android devices. If active, your phone will display specific information even when asleep. This typically includes notifications, the current date and time, and the weather; however, some always-on screens show more. Apple recently brought this feature to iOS with the iPhone 14 series. Let’s review how to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14.
Prepare for a thicc Google Search bar on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search is a powerful tool that can search the web as well as dig deep into your Android phone. While Google routinely changes its algorithms running in the background to give you appropriate results, the Google Search UI on Android hasn’t changed much in a while. But that’s probably going to change soon, as the search giant is testing a new facelift for its Google app for Android with a few helpful feature additions in tow.
Cult of Mac
Save 23% on this 4-way flash drive with Lightning, USB-C and more
The best Apple accessories are the ones you didn’t know you needed but that can make life 10 times easier. The perfect example is this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, which provides valuable external memory for your iPad, iPhone or even Android and Windows devices. Right now, you can pick...
Comments / 0