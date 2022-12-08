Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Olmsted County Commissioner Receives Statewide Honor
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A member of the Olmsted County Board was recently presented with a statewide honor. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden was named the winner of the President's Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. The award honors exemplary leadership in public service. Kiscaden, who was elected to the...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 9, 2022
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and the surrounding communities are in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The Rochester Airport is reported just under an inch of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Travel conditions are expected to be difficult due to snow and possibly a thin glaze of ice on the roads.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Rochester in Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory that took effect at 6 p.m. yesterday due to a forecast calling for 2-4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice. As of 6 a.m. less than an inch of snow has been recorded at the Rochester airport.
Morning Snow Storm Closes Schools, Snarls Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snow storm brought measurable snowfall and snarled traffic on roads in the Rochester area Friday morning. Preliminary snow measurements from the National Weather Service indicate Rochester saw anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches of snow as of 8:10 Friday morning. The highest reported snowfall totals in Olmsted County so far is 4.3 inches in Predmore.
Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022
The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
Gas Falls Under $3 Per Gallon at Some Rochester Stations
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Gas prices have fallen to under $3 per gallon at some stations in Rochester. The website GasBuddy shows three Rochester gas stations now offering prices under $3 per gallon of unleaded. The lowest reported total Thursday morning was $2.94. Triple-A Minnesota says Rochester’s average price per...
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
Rochester Could See Accumulating Snow & Ice Thursday and Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 PM Thursday through noon on Friday. The advisory covers the southern quarter of Minnesota and is due to a forecast that calls for accumulating snow mixed with ice. At this point, the National Weather Service is predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall on parts of southeastern Minnesota, with the heavier amounts in areas close to the Iowa border. The forecast for the Rochester area calls for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
Open House Planned for Intersection Project West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Public Works is hosting an open house next week centered around an intersection project set to take place west of Rochester. Project staff members from MnDOT and Olmsted County will be on hand to answer questions and showcase materials and alternatives for the Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 44 intersection project between Byron and Rochester. The in-person meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Rochester Montessori School, 5099 7th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
Pair of Minnesotans Win Gold at International Skating Competition
Last week two Minnesotans won one of the top awards at an international figure skating competition! The pair from Minnesota also has quite a figure skating history. It caused them to move from the country they were both born in!. Their names are Anastasiia and Danil and they're from Shakopee....
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Somebody Dumped Over 100 Tires On A Minnesota Road, Police Looking For Answers
Authorities are looking for answers as to who left a bunch of tires on a road in Minnesota. Who leaves a bunch of tires on a road? Well, that is exactly the question that the Forest Lake Police Department is trying to answer. They shared a photo on their Facebook page of over 10 tires just laying on the road.
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
