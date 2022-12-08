Read full article on original website
Tara Brooks
5d ago
if they shared a picture of the man it would help spread the word and help find him.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Fox 19
Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
Fox 19
Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May was expected to appear in court Tuesday but the hearing was moved to January 31. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in...
Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County
MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
Fox 19
18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen...
Coroner’s office ID’s man killed in Dayton crash
DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Tuesday morning as Cody Orrick, 31, of Dayton. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
Police seek information on Women’s Center vandalism incident
The sheriff's office said that though this incident occurred in June, detectives are still working to identify the suspect.
WKRC
Crews use police dogs, drones and sonar to search for missing Clermont County man
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews looked all weekend for a local man who has disappeared. Monday marks six days since Tommy Mills, who has autism, went missing. Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says Ohio LandSAR, the volunteer search group working with police to help find...
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway
DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
Fox 19
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
YAHOO!
These 25 people were indicted in Clark County
Dec. 13—Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Stacy Strodes, 55: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability. Brandon Bailey, 38, of Springfield: failure to comply, receiving stolen property, felonious assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
Piqua motel condemned for ‘unsafe,’ ‘unsanitary’ living conditions after investigation
PIQUA — A Piqua motel was condemned after an investigation of its property found “unsafe” and “unsanitary” living conditions. On December 5, Piqua police and City of Piqua Code Compliance personnel served search warrants at the Red Roof Inn located in the 900 block of Scott Drive, a spokesperson for the city said in a statement.
Man dead following rollover crash in Dayton
According to the crash report released by authorities, at approximately 9:44 a.m. police were called to the scene of a crash on the 1430 block of Shoup Mill Road.
Fox 19
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming. Megan Hutchinson, 39, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say. “She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen...
5-year-old child in serious condition after vehicle strikes and flees in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A child sustained serious injuries after a driver hit and fled the scene Saturday evening. Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the 2800 block of Glenway Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. after reports of a serious injury crash, a spokesperson stated. An unknown vehicle struck...
