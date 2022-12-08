ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Comments / 2

Tara Brooks
5d ago

if they shared a picture of the man it would help spread the word and help find him.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County

MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner’s office ID’s man killed in Dayton crash

DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Tuesday morning as Cody Orrick, 31, of Dayton. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the...
DAYTON, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Dec. 13—Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Stacy Strodes, 55: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability. Brandon Bailey, 38, of Springfield: failure to comply, receiving stolen property, felonious assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming. Megan Hutchinson, 39, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say. “She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen...
WYOMING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy