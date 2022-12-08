Let's talk about dying . . . Death Cafes are becoming a thing. Here's why

Greetings! Welcome to Friday and to the latest newsletter from your Coast Star Connection. Hope you had a great week and are enjoying the holidays.

For this week’s installment, we have everything from a death café to holiday cheer to new development projects . . .

Wait. Back up. A Death Cafe?

Yup. A Death Café. Don’t let those two words spook you. Instead, look at the picture above. That’s what captures the spirit of the first story I have for you here.

The Town Of Kennebunkport held its first Death Café at the Louis T. Graves Memorial Library on Nov. 30, and the forum unfolded as advertised: a UNE professor led about 20 people through a discussion about end-of-life issues that was relaxed, sociable, and thought-provoking. The idea of a Death Café is to get people talking and moving away from the stigmas, fears and denials associated with passing away.

And whoops – I just broke one of the rules of the café: No euphemisms.

As you can see, changing how we talk and think about death is a process – one that the newly registered Death Café in Kennebunkport hopes to help with.

Winter Wonderland

The Kennebunkport Captains Collection has joined the current Prelude celebration with its own new pop-up Christmas Market at the Nathaniel Lord Carriage House on Pleasant Street in Kennebunkport. The market offers all sorts of quality goods – from winter wear to stocking stuffers – and also provides free snacks and opportunities to make wreaths and ornaments and play board games. If you’re not yet in the holiday spirit, a visit to this market will do the trick.

Sick Days

RSU 21 reported a high number of absences at the Middle School of the Kennebunks this week, prompting the state’s Center for Disease Control to look into whether the many cases of flu, RVP and COVID there constitute an official outbreak. Superintendent of Schools Terri Cooper is asking the students, parents and staff to follow the usual health and safety guidelines – sanitize hands and surfaces, cough into your elbow, and so on – and to keep an eye out for symptoms.

Bank On It

A local construction company is proposing to build a new bank and four new homes near a busy intersection of Route 1 in Wells. The project is in the early stages of the town’s planning process, according to Town Engineer Mike Livingston.

Future Winter Retreat?

The Kennebunkport Planning Board has cleared the owners of a local seasonal resort to winterize their bungalows and other attractions, so that one day the place can be open year-round.

