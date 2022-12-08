Crews make progress clearing landslide off HWY 30; more work being done

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Following a landslide that closed part of Highway 30 for over a week, officials say that one lane will remain open during daytime hours starting Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Oregon Department of Transportation will open one lane of the highway between Astoria and Clatskanie at 4 p.m. Sunday, making Monday, Dec. 12 the first day its open during daylight hours. Flaggers will still be on scene and will be alternating directions as crews continue repair work.

Officials say it’s still unclear when it will be safe to open additional lanes.

The highway was fully shut down following a landslide the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews managed to clear enough debris on Monday to open a single lane but only during nights .

The landslide, which officials estimate amounted to 10 truckloads worth of debris, was triggered by heavy rain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.