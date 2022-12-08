ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires

BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
BROCKTON, MA
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole

TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
TAUNTON, MA
Dartmouth Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Proposed Septic Changes

DARTMOUTH — The state's environmental agency has agreed to extend the public comment period on proposed septic regulation changes affecting SouthCoast residents in response to a letter from two state lawmakers raising concerns with the new rules. A Dec. 9 letter from State Senator Mark Montigny and State Rep....
DARTMOUTH, MA
Warren and Auchincloss Celebrate Major Funding for Fall River

"I just want to start by saying, 'Wohoo!'" Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said to an excited crowd of students and community leaders at Fall River's B.M.C. Durfee High School Friday morning. "Because this is a moment of celebration," she said. Warren, along with U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), who represents...
FALL RIVER, MA
Local Motorcycle Club Hosting Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is continuing its annual holiday tradition of ensuring that underserved children in Southeastern Massachusetts can experience one of the foundational joys of childhood: receiving a gift for the holidays. The club is a nonprofit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various...
WESTPORT, MA
