Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Baphomet Appears in New Bedford’s Clasky Common, Later Removed
NEW BEDFORD — A depiction of the Gnostic figure Baphomet was placed among the holiday decorations in New Bedford’s Clasky Common on Sunday, but removed later on in the day. The occult icon appeared in the park early Sunday in the northeast corner of the park, a wooden...
Fall River Mayor Offers Reward for Information on Mattress Dumper
FALL RIVER — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to the person or people who dumped a pile of mattresses in the city over the weekend. In a Facebook post Sunday morning that included a photo of at least a dozen...
Ward 3 Candidate Ventura Offers Proof of New Bedford Residency Amid Questions
Now that he is officially a candidate in the special election to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the New Bedford City Council, Jacob Ventura has provided WBSM with proof of residency in the city. Ventura sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon in response to Jack Spillane’s column...
Ward 3 Candidate Bromley Has Policy Experience and Deep New Bedford Roots
The resignation of New Bedford City Councilor Hugh Dunn leaves the Ward 3 temporarily without a representative in city government and the council losing one of the few members who comes from a legislative and policy background. Bob Bromley, a lifelong resident of New Bedford and Ward 3, enters the...
UPDATE: CANCELLED: New Bedford Roads to Close for Waterfront Tower Demolition
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford roads will be briefly closed tomorrow afternoon as workers demolish the former Eversource/Sprague power plant — including the well-known "cigarette" smoke stack — on the waterfront. The temporary closure of parts of Rt. 18 and MacArthur Drive will start at 2...
Neo-Nazis Protest at Fall River Library Drag Queen Story Time Amid Rise in Hate Crimes
FALL RIVER — A neo-Nazi protest outside the Fall River Public Library during a Drag Queen Story Time event on Saturday drew the ire of the city's mayor, amid a rise in hate crimes reported in Massachusetts. In what Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called "a tense situation" in...
New Bedford Philanthropist and Businessman Ray Dellecese Passes Away
It seems like I'm losing friends at a faster rate than before. Sue Dellecese, co-owner of Cottage Street Motors, called me to say that her partner and loving husband, Raymond Dellecese, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9 at the age of 71. I was caught completely off guard. It...
A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Robert Cabral Has a Plan to Help the Homeless
The special election to succeed recently resigned New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn has brought candidates from varying personal and professional backgrounds who want to bring their unique perspective to the 11-member body. Robert Cabral, a longtime resident of the city, brings over four decades working in and...
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires
BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole
TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
Dartmouth Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Proposed Septic Changes
DARTMOUTH — The state's environmental agency has agreed to extend the public comment period on proposed septic regulation changes affecting SouthCoast residents in response to a letter from two state lawmakers raising concerns with the new rules. A Dec. 9 letter from State Senator Mark Montigny and State Rep....
Warren and Auchincloss Celebrate Major Funding for Fall River
"I just want to start by saying, 'Wohoo!'" Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said to an excited crowd of students and community leaders at Fall River's B.M.C. Durfee High School Friday morning. "Because this is a moment of celebration," she said. Warren, along with U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), who represents...
Two Bristol County Sheriff’s Office Workers Injured in Lakeville Crash
LAKEVILLE — A crash on Rt. 140 in Lakeville on Monday evening resulted in two Bristol County Sheriff's Office employees being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the town's fire department. The Lakeville Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday night that department members responded to a...
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
Local Motorcycle Club Hosting Annual Holiday Toy Drive
The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is continuing its annual holiday tradition of ensuring that underserved children in Southeastern Massachusetts can experience one of the foundational joys of childhood: receiving a gift for the holidays. The club is a nonprofit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various...
Wareham’s Iconic Lindsey’s Restaurant Officially Listed ‘For Sale or Lease’
Wareham’s iconic Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, which permanently closed on November 28, has been formally listed with a realtor. After the abrupt closing, owner Cheri Lindsey told Fun 107’s Michael and Maddie on November 29 that the restaurant and the four homes also on the property were being put up for sale, and the listing is now active for sale or lease.
Heroux and Hodgson Break Bread, Begin Sheriff’s Office Transition
After a hotly contested and often acrimonious election for Bristol County Sheriff that saw Democrat Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux narrowly defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson, the two met for the first time in person as outgoing sheriff and sheriff-elect to begin the transition of power. Heroux and Hodgson met...
The Return of a New Bedford Staple: Freestones City Grill Is Finally Ready to Open
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
