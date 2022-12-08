Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
One dead, two injured in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Madison County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident occurred on Interstate 45 service road, approximately one mile north of Madisonville. The preliminary crash investigation says that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound. A 2012 Kia Forte was traveling southbound, failed to maintain a single lane and went into the northbound lane – striking the Toyota head-on.
Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one
LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree...
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
KBTX.com
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
Sole survivor of fatal crash in Leon County remains hospitalized: Officials
Upon arrival, it was determined that a single vehicle had struck a tree - resulting in "catastrophic" damage.
KBTX.com
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
KTRE
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released a compilation of body cameras from the capture of an alligator on Saturday. Two officers responded to a business on Sellers Street off of Kurth Drive where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Palestine man wanted by sheriff’s office, accused of striking girlfriend with rifle
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man is wanted by officials for allegedly striking his girlfriend with a rifle and threatening both her and her mother. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for the arrest of Draven Ray Starr, 25, was issued after deputies responded to an assault complaint on Monday […]
wtaw.com
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department. Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled. To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He...
KTRE
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Angelina County commissioners have named an acting sheriff to take over following Greg Sanches’ retirement on Dec. 31. Angelina County commissioners approved the resignation of county sheriff Greg Sanches Tuesday due to his retirement. Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019.
KTRE
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Angelina County commissioners approved the resignation of county sheriff Greg Sanches Tuesday due to his retirement. Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson,...
KTRE
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator. Two officers responded a business on Sellers St. off of Kurth Dr. where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department. Officers caught...
KTRE
Angelina and Neches River Authority preview
Officers caught the alligator and turned him over to animal control, which safely relocated him, the police said. Tornadoes, strong wind, hail, and flooding possible. Sentencing phase begins following Smith County constable’s theft conviction. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST. The sentencing phase begins for Curtis Traylor-Harris...
KTRE
Angelina County Commissioner Court cutting deputy comp time to entice deputies to work overtime
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities. The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove’s water issues. Updated: 8 hours ago.
KTRE
Documents detail failures during search of escaped fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez
CENTERVILLE, TX (KBTX) - New information is coming to light regarding the search efforts for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez. Back in 2004, Lopez tried to kill a Webb County Sheriff Deputy and was sentenced to life in prison. Newly released documents obtained by KBTX highlight the search efforts for Gonzalo...
KTRE
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners approved the resignation of county sheriff Greg Sanches Tuesday due to his retirement. Commissioners said they’ll be looking at resumes and will appoint an interim sheriff “by the end” of January according to county judge Keith Wright. Sanches retires on...
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
