Crockett, TX

fox44news.com

One dead, two injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Madison County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident occurred on Interstate 45 service road, approximately one mile north of Madisonville. The preliminary crash investigation says that at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound. A 2012 Kia Forte was traveling southbound, failed to maintain a single lane and went into the northbound lane – striking the Toyota head-on.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one

LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree...
CENTERVILLE, TX
CBS19

Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst

LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
LUFKIN, TX
KBTX.com

Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KTRE

Lufkin police release video of alligator capture

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released a compilation of body cameras from the capture of an alligator on Saturday. Two officers responded to a business on Sellers Street off of Kurth Drive where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
LUFKIN, TX
wtaw.com

Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville

A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department. Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled. To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator. Two officers responded a business on Sellers St. off of Kurth Dr. where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department. Officers caught...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Angelina and Neches River Authority preview

Officers caught the alligator and turned him over to animal control, which safely relocated him, the police said. Tornadoes, strong wind, hail, and flooding possible. Sentencing phase begins following Smith County constable’s theft conviction. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST. The sentencing phase begins for Curtis Traylor-Harris...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

