Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off more than 10,000 workers. Its CEO just defended the hiring spree that caused the cuts

Amazon isn’t sorry about years of explosive growth and overhiring—even as it kicks off the largest job-cutting campaign in its history. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in November that the company would begin laying off employees across multiple departments, and suggested terminations are likely to continue into 2023. Jassy’s comment came days after the New York Times reported the company had plans to lay off around 10,000 employees across its devices, retail, and human resources divisions.
Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
CAR AND DRIVER

Hertz Car-Rental Company to Pay $168 Million in False-Arrest Settlements

Hertz has agreed to pay out $168 million in hundreds of customer settlements, following years of unfounded accusations of theft by the rental giant. The company claims that a faulty inventory system is to blame for rental vehicles being reported as stolen, which has led to customers being falsely arrested, detained, and even facing felony charges.
Motley Fool

Dollar General Is Swamped by Supply Chain Issues

Dollar General beat Wall Street expectations on the top line but fell short of bottom-line forecasts. The deep-discount chain pointed to ongoing supply chain problems raising costs and delaying shipments. The retailer slashed its full-year profit guidance in half. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
WRAL

This Week: Consumer prices, Fed meeting, retail sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Labor Department serves up its November snapshot of inflation at the consumer level Tuesday. Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in a run of sharp annual increases in the consumer price index since...
CBS News

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"

United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheStreet

Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy

Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report and...
WRAL

Tesla: Our 'failure' to make actual self-driving cars 'is not fraud'

CNN — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said numerous times since 2015 that Tesla cars would be entirely self-driving in two years, or less. But years after his self-imposed deadlines have blown by, it still hasn't happened. Even when equipped with a $15,000 technology package that is literally called "Full Self Driving Capability," a Tesla car can't actually drive by itself.
CALIFORNIA STATE

