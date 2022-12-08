U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday she would like to see electric vehicles make up half of the nation’s new car and truck sales within eight years. That’s as the federal government and participants including General Motors, LG Energy Solution and the United Auto Workers announced a deal has been wrapped up for a $2.5 billion loan that clears the way to build three new U.S. battery plants – including one in Lansing.

LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO