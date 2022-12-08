ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lansing approves plan to fund MLK Blvd corridor development

The City of Lansing is moving forward with plans to fund development projects along South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Lansing City Council approved a proposal at a meeting this week that establishes multiple goals to reinvest in the region. The South MLK Jr. Blvd Corridor Improvement Authority, created by Mayor Andy Schor in 2019, hopes to create a positive environment for businesses and improve the region’s aesthetic design and accessibility.
LANSING, MI
Lansing, Windsor Township sign revenue sharing agreement

The city of Lansing and Windsor Township are signing a revenue sharing agreement that will also benefit a local public utility provider. Consumers Energy is planning to relocate its mid-Michigan operations center from a populated north Lansing neighborhood to a larger facility in Windsor Township near Dimondale. The township would...
LANSING, MI
Granholm back in MI to announce $2.5B battery loan

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday she would like to see electric vehicles make up half of the nation’s new car and truck sales within eight years. That’s as the federal government and participants including General Motors, LG Energy Solution and the United Auto Workers announced a deal has been wrapped up for a $2.5 billion loan that clears the way to build three new U.S. battery plants – including one in Lansing.
LANSING, MI

