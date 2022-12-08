Read full article on original website
How breeding dogs for certain traits may have altered their brains
Are terriers and sporting dogs so different after all?. Deposit PhotosMan and man's best friends may also share biological pathways that are related to behavior.
earth.com
Dog breeds have specific genes that shape their behavior
From the highly excitable sheep dog to the aloof Shiba Inu, and all breeds in between, dogs have a diversity of unique traits. By analyzing DNA samples from more than 200 breeds, together with approximately 50,000 surveys of pet owners regarding their dogs’ behavioral traits, researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have identified many of the genes associated to the behaviors of specific dog breeds.
Your dog's genes, but not necessarily its breed, play a big role in its behavior
A dog's breed may not dictate its behavior, but genes do play a role, a study of the genomes of 4,000 purebred, mixed-breed and wild dogs has revealed.
ScienceBlog.com
Like dog breeds, some humans may just be wired differently
National Institutes of Health researchers have shown that areas of the genome related to brain development harbor variants that may account for behavioral differences among different dog lineages. The study, funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and published in the journal Cell, involved citizen science projects that used DNA samples and surveys collected from dog owners around the world.
Puppies With 'Severe Genetic Anomalies' Rescued From Backyard Breeder
"Each of them will need a cart, or prosthetic to aid them in mobility," rescue owner Zach Skow told Newsweek.
11 Labrador Retriever facts that might surprise you
These Labrador Retriever facts will help you get to know one of the canine kingdom's most loving breeds
pethelpful.com
Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies
Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
psychologytoday.com
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
Humans are ‘surprisingly’ poor at picking up cues of aggression in dogs, study says
Humans “surprisingly” struggle to identify aggressive behavior in dogs and in other people, according to a new study that may help reduce dog-biting incidents.Humans constantly interpret cues in social situations and the ability to tell whether another person or animal is happy or aggressive has major evolutionary advantages, said scientists from the Max Planck Institute in Germany.The new study, published on Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE, assessed how well people can evaluate social interactions and found that humans performed no better than chance at assessing aggression.In the research, 92 adult participants viewed a series of short video clips showing...
notabully.org
22 Dog Breeds That Sleep A Lot
There’s nothing better than waking up with your pooch lying next to you, and if you’re a sleepy head like me, nothing beats a good afternoon nap, especially if your dog is happy to join in on the sleepy cuddles. I must admit that sometimes I get lured...
a-z-animals.com
Silence Is Golden! 15 Popular Dog Breeds That Rarely Bark
According to statistics, roughly 52.7% of people live in urban areas. Since these areas mostly consist of apartments, many people have to deal with at least two sets of neighbors. This makes it difficult to get a dog in an apartment. But not all dogs are noisy! This line helps most people living in an apartment adopt a dog – or, in other words, fulfill their dream.
thehappypuppysite.com
Are Hostas Poisonous to Dogs?
Are hostas poisonous to dogs? When I was looking to fill some of the shady parts of my garden, I kept seeing recommendations to use hostas. These plants are a favorite for gardeners and homeowners alike to bring a flash of color to a shady spot. But, as all dog owners know, it’s vital to check if plants are safe for our pets before bringing them into our homes. Hostas are, unfortunately, bad for our dogs. Although they aren’t usually fatal when eaten, they can cause gastrointestinal upset and more serious issues for smaller dogs, or dogs who have eaten a lot of these plants. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at the issues these plants and their flowers present to our pets and what you must do if your dog has eaten some.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Canine Care: Common Diseases Dogs Can Develop With Age
Like people, dogs can develop different diseases as they age. While this is perfectly normal, pet owners should know how to care for pups with these health complications, plus possible ways to prevent them. Some of the most common diseases dogs can develop with age include arthritis, diabetes, and heart...
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
catster.com
Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups
Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
petguide.com
Best Bark Collars for Small Dogs
All dogs bark, but small dogs usually tend to bark more – they need to, if they want to be noticed. However, excessive barking is annoying and can get you in trouble with the neighbors. If your dog’s shrill barks threaten to drive you insane, it might be a good time to consider bark collars for small dogs.
petnewsdaily.com
Himalayan Guinea Pigs: Personality, Cost & More
Whether you are considering buying a Himalayan guinea pig for your pet or are simply looking for a great breed of pig, you’ll want to learn all you can about these cute animals before bringing one home. So here are some significant facts about these animals to keep you...
earth.com
Cats bonded with humans after a single domestication event
Domestic cats are favorite pets the world over, but details of their origins and early domestication are not well researched. Previous genetic studies have indicated that domestication most likely took place in the region of the Fertile Crescent, some 12,000 years ago. This is the area in the Middle East where humans first transitioned from a hunter-gatherer to a farming lifestyle, and it is proposed that cat domestication went hand-in-hand with the formation of the first human settlements in this region.
