Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Guide rail replacement to start on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced Tuesday that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties is set to begin this week. This work is expected to begin Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County. This part of the project will be performed from approximately 7...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Mut-Try Restaurants in Lititz Pennsylvania
- Whether you are looking for a great place to eat for lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there are many restaurants in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that are worth a visit. Here are a few of the best to try out when in town. Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz PA. Located...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
East Shore Diner hauled to new home where it will reopen as retro scoop shop
The East Shore Diner, wrapped in white shrink wrap, took a nearly 12-mile journey on Monday to its new home. Secured a top a wide load trailer, the diner departed from 711 S. Cameron St. around 9 a.m. and traveled along Route 83 to Route 581 and arrived at its destination in Silver Spring Township.
WGAL
Work planned for Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will be replacing the guiderails starting Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. PennDOT released the following statement about the work:. PennDOT announced today that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in...
PennLive.com
Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business
An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
abc27.com
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
iheart.com
Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families
>Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families. (Dauphin County, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police is thanking everyone who came out in support of the annual Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9s Christmas Drive Sunday. The event was held at Colonial Park Mall in spite of the weather. The State FOP teamed up with Lower Paxton Township Police to collect toys and food. All of the items collected will be donated to families of officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty.
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
abc27.com
Humane PA hosts ’12 Days of Adoptions’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You might be home for the holidays this year, but why not bring a new furry friend with you?. Humane Pennsylvania announced that they are offering fee-waived adoptions for the next 12 days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event. The...
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
abc27.com
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this week
If you are in the mood for a sweet, delicious treat, you may be excited to learn that a rapidly-expanding food chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week to help you satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video
Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
local21news.com
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
Pennsylvania Farm Show goes cash-free for parking payments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The parking areas at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center have gone cash free, the Farm Show announced. Oh, you'll still need to pay to park -- but you'll have to pay the $15 parking fee with your credit or debit card, the Farm Show said.
Gas Explosion Blows Up Home In Dauphin County (DEVELOPING)
A struck gas line appears to have leveled a home in Dauphin County, according to crews on the scene. A home in the 3200 block of Crest Road near the intersection with Northway Road in Susquehanna Township exploded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to emergency dispatch. The...
