ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
PhillyBite

Top 5 Mut-Try Restaurants in Lititz Pennsylvania

- Whether you are looking for a great place to eat for lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there are many restaurants in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that are worth a visit. Here are a few of the best to try out when in town. Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz PA. Located...
LITITZ, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Work planned for Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will be replacing the guiderails starting Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. PennDOT released the following statement about the work:. PennDOT announced today that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business

An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families

>Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families. (Dauphin County, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police is thanking everyone who came out in support of the annual Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9s Christmas Drive Sunday. The event was held at Colonial Park Mall in spite of the weather. The State FOP teamed up with Lower Paxton Township Police to collect toys and food. All of the items collected will be donated to families of officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Humane PA hosts ’12 Days of Adoptions’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You might be home for the holidays this year, but why not bring a new furry friend with you?. Humane Pennsylvania announced that they are offering fee-waived adoptions for the next 12 days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event. The...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video

Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy