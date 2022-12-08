>Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families. (Dauphin County, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police is thanking everyone who came out in support of the annual Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9s Christmas Drive Sunday. The event was held at Colonial Park Mall in spite of the weather. The State FOP teamed up with Lower Paxton Township Police to collect toys and food. All of the items collected will be donated to families of officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO