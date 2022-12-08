Read full article on original website
Ice-T Was In Total Disbelief Upon Hearing About Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Exit
After news of Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans were quick to share their disappointment and disbelief, especially when it came out that it was not her choice to leave, which Ice-T, confirmed by saying that calls came "from higher up." Amanda Rollins has been on our TV screens for the last 12 years and it's hard to imagine "Law & Order: SVU" without her. After some recent interviews with her co-stars, it seems that fans are not the only ones feeling that way.
Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s... The post ‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission appeared first on Outsider.
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
Bravo has already lost one of its new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Lizzy Savetsky, a digital influencer who hosts an Instagram show that helps Jewish singles find love, announced that she will not be continuing on the show with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
The day after her final Law & Order: SVU episode aired, Kelli Giddish is speaking out about what precipitated her exit from NBC’s long-running procedural. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish tells our sister site Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.” She adds: “I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to...
Amy Robach’s 20/20 co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama surrounding her alleged affair with GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes. Robach, who joined Muir at the investigative news program in 2018, has been the center of plenty of tabloid gossip since news first broke of her alleged relationship with Holmes late last month. Now, sources tell Page Six that Robach “fought so hard to become co-anchor” and “she’s a serious hard news journalist,” but unfortunately, her work is being overshadowed — and Muir, 20/20 host since 2013, is “not having it.” A source told the outlet that Muir is uninterested in the controversy...
For years, former Scientologist Leah Remini was on a crusade to take down the religion, publically slamming the church and spilling secrets about its famous members — and it never sat well with late actress Kirstie Alley, who was a longtime follower of the religious group, RadarOnline.com can reveal."Kirstie's one of the toughest defenders of Scientology and has taken Leah's betrayal of the church very personally," an insider explained in 2020, just two years before Alley's surprising death.The ladies were once close friends, they revealed, but after Leah left the religion in 2013 — and began making jaw-dropping claims about the...
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Amanda Rollins has officially left the NYPD on Law & Order: SVU, and here's what the ending set up for whether or not she could come back.
In rather unsurprising news, two of The View's co-hosts recently got into a tiff. As the New York Post noted, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin had a major spat on Monday's talk show episode. Their argument centered on workplace toxicity and saw Navarro bring up Griffin's past as a member of former President Donald Trump's staff.
Rachel Williams is suing Netflix over her portrayal on the series about Anna Sorokin, a Russian con artist who posed as German heiress "Anna Delvey."
R. Kelly's legal team is digging deep into the mystery of who dropped an unauthorized album using his name and recordings, and his attorney says they've already got their sights set on a few possible suspects. R. Kelly's criminal defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, tells TMZ the disgraced singer's lawyers, entertainment...
Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano has been accused of mistreating women on the sets of several shows he’s worked on, with claims of unprofessional behavior dating back more than a decade in a report by the Los Angeles Times. More than a dozen former coworkers of Graziano described him as promoting a hostile workplace through his volatile behavior and inappropriate and demeaning comments toward women. Haley Cameron, a script coordinator who left the show in light of Graziano joining as showrunner in June, called him “a very unprofessional, ego-centric, and immature man” in a warning to other script...
