‘Tulsa King’: Max Casella Teases the ‘Tragedy’ That Sent Dwight to Prison
Max Casella recently teased that fans will learn what lead to Dwight's 25-year prison sentence in 'Tulsa King.'
Taylor Kitsch to Lead Netflix Western Series American Primeval
Friday Night Lights vets Taylor Kitsch and Peter Berg are reteaming for a new venture. Kitsch will lead upcoming Western American Primeval at Netflix, helmed by director Berg, showrunner and executive producer Eric Newman (Narcos, The Watcher, Bright), and writer Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky, The Revenant, Overlord). "American...
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve and Game of Thrones actors star in exclusive first trailer for new Channel 4 drama
We have the first look at Killing Eve star Alexandra Roach and Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon in The Light in The Hall, a new drama from Channel 4. In the first trailer, which was released exclusively to Digital Spy, we see Roach and Rheon alongside Joanna Scanlan (The Larkins), with the trio set to let sparks fly in the emotional six-part miniseries.
Euston Films Sets Nick Leather-Penned Suspense Thriller ‘Nightsleeper’ at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)
The BBC has commissioned “Nightsleeper,” a new suspense thriller from Fremantle’s Euston Films penned by “The Control Room” scribe Nick Leather. Leather, a BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer, is penning the series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. “Nightsleeper” is set on board a sleeper train between Glasgow and London. As the train crosses the U.K., events rapidly escalate while a government agency tries desperately to intervene. “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite...
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Why Uncle Si Burst Into Tears on His Texas Hunting Trip
Duck Dynasty star Silas "Uncle Si" Robertson shared a heartfelt story about a recent hunting trip in Texas on the Duck Call Room podcast that has fans tearing up. With the help of his co-hosts, Silas described catching up with one particular deer that was "so beautiful" that he started crying on the spot. As a lifelong hunter, he said that this was a new experience for him.
Popculture
'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error
Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Popculture
'1000-lb Sisters' Star Hospitalized in TLC Show's Season 4 Preview
The Slaton sisters are returning to the small-screen on Jan. 17. A preview for the upcoming fourth season of the TLC reality phenomenon 1000-lb Sisters shows 36-year-old Tammy Slaton being taken in an ambulance ahead of her long-awaited gastric bypass surgery. She was rushed to the ER after she was unable to breathe. "Her body is shutting down," sister Amy, 35, said.
Popculture
Sitcom Legend Ruth Madoc Dies After Fall
Ruth Madoc, the beloved sitcom actress best known for her roles in Hi-de-Hi! and Fiddler on the Roof, has died. Madoc passed away on Friday, Dec. 9 after undergoing surgery for injuries she sustained in a fall earlier in the week, Phil Belfield, of the Belfield & Ward talent agency, confirmed. She was 79.
Popculture
Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel
Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
Popculture
Mark Curry, 'Hangin' with Mr. Cooper' Star, Says Hotel Employees Racially Profiled Him
Comedian Mark Curry claims he was racially profiled by employees at a hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado last week. The Hangin' with Mr. Cooper star shared a lengthy Instagram video from The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa, on Dec. 9, explaining that an employee asked him if he was a guest. The hotel employees involved have since been suspended.
Popculture
'The View' Star Slams Co-Host for 'Toxic Femininity'
In rather unsurprising news, two of The View's co-hosts recently got into a tiff. As the New York Post noted, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin had a major spat on Monday's talk show episode. Their argument centered on workplace toxicity and saw Navarro bring up Griffin's past as a member of former President Donald Trump's staff.
Popculture
Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise's Comment After 'Ludicrous' Reaction
Emily Blunt is clarifying a story she told about an on-set interaction with Tom Cruise after the "ludicrous" reaction it garnered from the public. The English actress, 39, opened up about filming alongside Cruise, 60, for the 2014 film Edge of Tomorrow during the most recent episode of the Smartless podcast, revealing that the action star had a memorable reaction to her breaking down in tears on set.
New Movies on Streaming: ‘She Said,’ ‘Call Jane,’ + More
Ready for the weekend? Kick back with this week’s new movies on VOD which feature some incredible performers like Elizabeth Banks, Zoe Kazan, and Carey Mulligan, as well as this year’s Cannes darling, director Park Chan-wook’s latest, Decision To Leave. Decision To Leave, which earned Park Chan-wook...
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
Popculture
2022 Thriller Hits Netflix, Already No. 3 Most-Watched Movie
This weekend, Netflix added the new crime thriller Emily the Criminal, and it immediately shot up to the Top 10 movies list. Emily the Criminal premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and then saw a wider theatrical release in August. Now, audiences everywhere can watch it from the comfort of home.
Popculture
Hulu Cancels Rebooted Series
Hulu's Animaniacs revival is coming to an end with its third and final season. Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for their last round of zany adventures on Feb. 17, 2023, the streamer announced over the weekend with a teaser trailer featuring beloved characters like Pinky and the Brain. "Yakko, Wakko...
