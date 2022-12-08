Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
8 Months Pregnant: Suspect police say killed pregnant woman, store clerk denied bail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three days after the decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in a Silver Spring apartment building, Montgomery County prosecutors say they will be seeking justice for the woman and her unborn child. According to officials, the victim was a 26-year-old woman who was...
Police: Convicted criminal with fake ID hides gun under children’s toy in Frederick
Police said a call about gunfire led to the arrest of a man with a criminal history who had a fake ID on him that didn't have his correct name on it.
Alert Issued For Teen Mom In Maryland Reported Missing With Infant Twin Boys
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a missing teenager who may be in the company of her young children. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they attempt to locate Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez, …
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Theft of Electric Wheelchair in Bethesda; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police –2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating the theft of an electric wheelchair that occurred on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda. Detectives have released video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
WJLA
DC man charged after threatening a mom and daughter at gunpoint in 2018 incident
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges on Dec. 8, after he threatened a mom and her daughter with a gun in a traffic incident from 2018, the United States Attorney’s Office announced. Jacobi Williams, 36, allegedly began honking his horn at...
fox5dc.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old who may be with twin infant sons
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who may be with her twin infant boys, and officials are asking for the community's help to find them. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10 at...
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
fox5dc.com
Man guilty of threatening mother, daughter at gunpoint in DC road rage case
WASHINGTON - A 36-year-old D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges after authorities say he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint during a road rage incident while sitting in traffic over four years ago. Police say on April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams began honking his horn at...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say. The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WJLA
Six years after Allyssa Banks, 18, was murdered in Largo, jury finds defendant not guilty
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A not-guilty verdict in a Prince George’s County murder trial Tuesday afternoon left the victim’s mother and the county state’s attorney in tears, even as the defendant’s family celebrated a victory. It’s a case 7News has been following for...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
wnav.com
Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes
Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Arrested on Firearms Charges in Frederick
Per the Frederick Police Department: On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m., The Frederick Police Department received several calls for a disturbance and the sound of gunshots. Callers advised that an altercation took place around the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive. Officers responded to the area, but did not immediately locate any subjects that were believed to be involved. Patrol officers continued to canvass the surrounding area and eventually observed a subject that matched the clothing description of one of the possible suspects in an outside common area of a nearby apartment complex. Officers made contact with the subject and checked the surrounding area where he was observed. Within close proximity of the subject, officers found a loaded handgun hidden under a children’s toy. The subject immediately began to flee on foot from officers when they discovered the handgun. The subject ran to the area of McCain Drive and entered into an underground water culvert. The culvert travelled underground from McCain Drive to an area South of Route 40 near the Alternate Route 40 split.
WJLA
VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in SE DC armed carjacking of Lyft driver
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating an armed carjacking of a Lyft driver in Southeast that occurred on Dec. 9. The driver, Akin Baldwin, was reportedly picking up three passengers in the 4600 block of A street when they got in the back seat of the car and allegedly pointed a gun at the back of Baldwin's head, MPD said.
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
None injured, 1 in custody after officer fires gun
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One person is in custody after an incident in Frederick where an officer fired a gun on Friday. Police said that nobody was injured. Police responded to the Unit Block of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after “multiple reports of gunfire.” Witnesses told police that two people were […]
WJLA
Prince George's County sheriff's officer charged with rape, assault
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County sheriff's deputy was charged with rape stemming from a sexual assault allegation from Oct. 23, 2022, the sheriff's office said. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape...
Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
