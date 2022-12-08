ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Theft of Electric Wheelchair in Bethesda; Video of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police –2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating the theft of an electric wheelchair that occurred on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda. Detectives have released video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say. The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.
CROFTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes

Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Man Arrested on Firearms Charges in Frederick

Per the Frederick Police Department: On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m., The Frederick Police Department received several calls for a disturbance and the sound of gunshots. Callers advised that an altercation took place around the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive. Officers responded to the area, but did not immediately locate any subjects that were believed to be involved. Patrol officers continued to canvass the surrounding area and eventually observed a subject that matched the clothing description of one of the possible suspects in an outside common area of a nearby apartment complex. Officers made contact with the subject and checked the surrounding area where he was observed. Within close proximity of the subject, officers found a loaded handgun hidden under a children’s toy. The subject immediately began to flee on foot from officers when they discovered the handgun. The subject ran to the area of McCain Drive and entered into an underground water culvert. The culvert travelled underground from McCain Drive to an area South of Route 40 near the Alternate Route 40 split.
FREDERICK, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in SE DC armed carjacking of Lyft driver

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating an armed carjacking of a Lyft driver in Southeast that occurred on Dec. 9. The driver, Akin Baldwin, was reportedly picking up three passengers in the 4600 block of A street when they got in the back seat of the car and allegedly pointed a gun at the back of Baldwin's head, MPD said.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

None injured, 1 in custody after officer fires gun

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One person is in custody after an incident in Frederick where an officer fired a gun on Friday. Police said that nobody was injured. Police responded to the Unit Block of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after “multiple reports of gunfire.” Witnesses told police that two people were […]
FREDERICK, MD
WJLA

Prince George's County sheriff's officer charged with rape, assault

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County sheriff's deputy was charged with rape stemming from a sexual assault allegation from Oct. 23, 2022, the sheriff's office said. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy