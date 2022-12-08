Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
2 arrested in connection to April 2021 murder in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested two men in connection to an April 2021 murder, police announced Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, on Tuesday, December 13, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit Detectives, with assistance of the Nevada Parole Probation, FBI and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 26-year-old Christian A Barcenas from Reno, and 26-year-old Daniel Mendez from Winnemucca, for the murder of Marcos Avalos in April 2021.
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting off El Rancho Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is dead after a shooting in Sparks on Sunday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to Sand Pebble/Spanish Oak Apartments at 1877 El Rancho Drive on the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
2news.com
One hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
One person was transported to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Sparks on Monday. The shooting happened in the parking lot of 790 North McCarran Blvd. The Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Howard Drive and Prater Way around noon, Monday.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in deadly Sparks shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:36 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for this shooting. Sparks Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead. Officers responded to a report of shots...
wrtv.com
Suspect in Richmond 2021 murder found, arrested in Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. — More than a year and a half after a man was shot and killed in Richmond, police announced a suspect has been taken into custody in Nevada. Chad Mullins, 26, was shot in the abdomen on April 17, 2021 in the 200 block of No. 13th Street. He died the next day.
FOX Reno
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch. They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them....
KOLO TV Reno
State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department. In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD to increase patrols to crack down on speeding
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department, in a partnership with other northern Nevada agencies, will be increasing high-visibility patrols in an effort to crack down on speeding. The increased patrols will run from now through Jan. 3, 2023. Speeding is one of the most common factors in crashes,...
2news.com
Man Shot by Reno Police Named Person of Interest in Virginia Disappearance
Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a felony warrant was issued in October for Marcus Lee Lewis in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford who was last seen getting into Lewis’ car on September 3.
mynews4.com
Complaint alleges former Sparks fire chief possessed illegal steroids
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A criminal complaint filled by the Nevada Attorney General's office accuses former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson of multiple felony drug charges involving steroids. The complaint, which was filed on Dec. 8, alleges Lawson and former Nevada correctional officer Lance Forrester...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Fire in Sun Valley
An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive near El Rancho Drive and Dandini Blvd. TMFR says five people are displaced because of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
mynews4.com
Man shot by police in downtown Reno facing multiple charges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man armed with a knife who was shot by officers in downtown Reno has been identified as Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis was shot by police early Sunday morning in the area of North Virginia and East 5th streets after refusing to listen to officer's commands to drop a large knife and then leading them on a brief chase.
2news.com
Indiana Man Wanted For Murder Arrested In Sparks
Police located Tayshawn Newman at the RTC Bus Station at Victorian Avenue. Newman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
mynews4.com
One person dead after vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way at Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way in Sparks Friday evening, Sparks PD Stephen Goodrum said. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 9, they responded to a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist near the intersection of Prater Way and 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist and the driver on scene.
2news.com
Fundraiser to be held Dec.19 for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. eight people were displaced by the incident. North Lyon County Fire Protection...
Sierra Sun
Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still being felt...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence. The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:. Supportive services, such as child care, education services,...
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
