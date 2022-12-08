Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 2 on murder charges from April 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested two people in connection to a murder that took place in April of last year. Police arrested the pair for the murder of Marcos Avalos on April 30, 2021. 26-year-old Cristian A Barcenas of Reno was arrested on a charge of open...
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting off El Rancho Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is dead after a shooting in Sparks on Sunday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to Sand Pebble/Spanish Oak Apartments at 1877 El Rancho Drive on the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in deadly Sparks shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:36 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for this shooting. Sparks Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead. Officers responded to a report of shots...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks shooting hospitalizes 1
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 8:21 a.m. on Dec. 13: Secret Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this shooting. When officers with the Sparks Police Department arrived on scene, they received information the victim had driven...
FOX Reno
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
wrtv.com
Suspect in Richmond 2021 murder found, arrested in Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. — More than a year and a half after a man was shot and killed in Richmond, police announced a suspect has been taken into custody in Nevada. Chad Mullins, 26, was shot in the abdomen on April 17, 2021 in the 200 block of No. 13th Street. He died the next day.
KOLO TV Reno
State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department. In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information...
KOLO TV Reno
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it arrested a man wanted on an Indiana murder charge Friday at a downtown bus station. Tayshawn Newman, 21, is a suspect in the April 2020 murder in Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Palladium-Item. Newman allegedly shot someone who complained about the quality of marijuana Newman sold him and wanted a refund, the story said.
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones are down on Tuesday morning. LCSO officials are rerouting 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff's Office dispatch. They ask that residents are patient with CCSO as they get the information to LCSO dispatch center. Officials added that they are awaiting for a a response from AT&T and Frontier and do not have an estimation for when the phones will be fixed.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD to increase patrols to crack down on speeding
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department, in a partnership with other northern Nevada agencies, will be increasing high-visibility patrols in an effort to crack down on speeding. The increased patrols will run from now through Jan. 3, 2023. Speeding is one of the most common factors in crashes,...
2news.com
Man Shot by Reno Police Named Person of Interest in Virginia Disappearance
Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a felony warrant was issued in October for Marcus Lee Lewis in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford who was last seen getting into Lewis’ car on September 3.
KOLO TV Reno
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Gang Unit announced Monday the seizure of 64 guns and 27 combined pounds of a different assortment of drugs. On Dec. 9, the RGU learned that Adnan Ramirez, a convicted felon, was reportedly trying to sell Xanax and was also allegedly in possession of several firearms.
firefighternation.com
Gang-Related Drug Charges Behind Sparks (NV) Fire Chief’s Abrupt Departure
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson is facing four felony drug charges that were filed Friday. Lawson had only been appointed fire chief days before he abruptly left the post at the city’s request earlier this week, due to unspecific criminal charges that were to be filed. Friday the...
sparkstrib.com
New fire chief resigns amid reports that he’s facing criminal charges
Mark Lawson was scheduled to be sworn in as the new fire chief of the Sparks Fire Department on Dec. 12, but that won’t be happening now as Lawson resigned from the position on Monday. “I am here with terrible bad horrible news,” said city manager Neil Krutz in...
2news.com
Fundraiser to be held Dec.19 for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. eight people were displaced by the incident. North Lyon County Fire Protection...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday morning that it has completed Phase 1 of a project on Sparks Blvd. The first phase, which finished three months ahead of schedule, has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and widened Sparks Blvd between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Construction was...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence. The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:. Supportive services, such as child care, education services,...
visitcarsoncity.com
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
