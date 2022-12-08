ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

NEW NAVARRE PIER VIDEO

Navarre fishing pier is the longest pier on the Gulf of Mexico. We thank you for your support. Hit the like button , subscribe and click the notification bell to receive notice of the next video. Randy Meredith is your host. Visit our Newspaper at https://www.navarrenewspaper.com. Visit Randy Meredith on...
NAVARRE, FL
WPMI

Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
MOBILE, AL
abritandasoutherner.com

Last-Minute Vacation: 5 Reasons to Visit Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Do you ever find yourself wishing you could just have one more vacation before the end of the year to relax before the holiday festivities start? Or perhaps you enjoyed a late summer vacation around the Labor Day weekend and can’t stand the thought of having to wait until the New Year to plan another trip. Regardless of your reason, it sounds like you have the infamous “travel fever” and need some inspiration to book a last-minute vacation. Don’t worry, we have the perfect place to visit – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama! Visit GulfShores.com for more information on experiencing the Gulf Coast.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
livability.com

LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County

New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Foley is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Baldwin County area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
DAPHNE, AL
rippreport.com

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM

Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
BAY MINETTE, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

