Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mobile artists set up shop in an unusual place
In tonight's What's Working, dozens of artists have found a creative place to work under one roof.
nomadlawyer.org
Whraf Orange Beach : Best Attractive Things To Do In Whraf Orange Beach, Alabama
WHRAF Orange Beach Alabama is a great place to visit and enjoy the weather. If you are looking for something to do, you may want to try a visit to the ice skating rink. The rink will open this year on December 9th. There will also be a holiday laser light experience show.
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
WPMI
Prodisee Pantry fills trunks with food and hearts with hope ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas is a time for many to enjoy laughter, family, and holiday food but some residents in Baldwin County unfortunately do not have that luxury. Continuing its yearly food distribution Prodisee Pantry says it's important to lend a helping hand. Today in Stockton, AL, volunteers...
navarrenewspaper.com
NEW NAVARRE PIER VIDEO
Navarre fishing pier is the longest pier on the Gulf of Mexico. We thank you for your support. Hit the like button , subscribe and click the notification bell to receive notice of the next video. Randy Meredith is your host. Visit our Newspaper at https://www.navarrenewspaper.com. Visit Randy Meredith on...
nomadlawyer.org
Amusement Park : 1 of Best Park Comes In Orange Beach Amusement Park, Alabama
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
WPMI
Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
abritandasoutherner.com
Last-Minute Vacation: 5 Reasons to Visit Gulf Shores and Orange Beach
Do you ever find yourself wishing you could just have one more vacation before the end of the year to relax before the holiday festivities start? Or perhaps you enjoyed a late summer vacation around the Labor Day weekend and can’t stand the thought of having to wait until the New Year to plan another trip. Regardless of your reason, it sounds like you have the infamous “travel fever” and need some inspiration to book a last-minute vacation. Don’t worry, we have the perfect place to visit – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama! Visit GulfShores.com for more information on experiencing the Gulf Coast.
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
livability.com
LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County
New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
Mayor and council honor Municipal Court Director Renée Gardner
Gardner is retiring at the end of the year after 33 years of service. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Municipal Court Director for Orange Beach Renee Gardner was recognized for her longtime service working for the city at the council meeting on Dec. 6. “Thank you for...
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning.
Tanger Outlets Foley Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Foley is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Baldwin County area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
WEAR
Gulf Breeze man shares story of saving man from jumping off 3 Mile Bridge to help others
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man who saved someone from jumping off the 3 Mile Bridge is sharing his story Friday. Steven Parlier prefers to stay out of the spotlight. This happened Oct. 13. He’s only telling WEAR News his story because he hopes it can save someone’s...
utv44.com
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
rippreport.com
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
Comments / 0