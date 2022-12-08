ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WKRG News 5

Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Historic building sells in Midtown Mobile

A local developer paid $1.17 million for 36 acres on Hadley Road in Foley, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who handled the transaction. The land has been approved for a residential subdivision. A local investor paid $1 million for the Lewis Communications building at 1668 Government...
MOBILE, AL
pensacolastate.edu

PSC Adult High graduates ready for next chapter – for some that means college

Twenty years after she would have graduated from high school, Denise Harris earned a GED and received her diploma. Harris was one of 50 graduates honored at the 2022 Pensacola State College General Education Diploma Recognition Ceremony held Wednesday in Ashmore Auditorium on the Pensacola campus. She’s not waiting that...
PENSACOLA, FL
pensacolastate.edu

Pensacola State fall graduation set for Dec. 11 at Bay Center

Pensacola State College will hold nursing pinnings and fall commencement on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 11, respectively. Summer and Fall Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Career Certificate in Practical Nursing graduates will be pinned during a 3 p.m. Thursday ceremony at First Pentecostal Church, 6485 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
pensacolastate.edu

Meet new TRIO-SSS advisor/counselor La’Krystal Neal-Williams

She knows firsthand how TRIO can help change lives. La’Krystal Neal-Williams knows the impact that the TRIO programs can have on a student and their future. She was looking for the TRIO offices at the University of West Florida as a student when UWF TRIO representative David Williams walked her to another building to help her get some paperwork.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Verizon customers in Mobile could experience service issues this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Verizon customers could experience some outages during the week due to upgrades being made to the network. According to a message sent to Verizon customers in the city, the service disruptions could last up to two weeks because of “factors outside of their control.” We are upgrading our network in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

NEW NAVARRE PIER VIDEO

Navarre fishing pier is the longest pier on the Gulf of Mexico. We thank you for your support. Hit the like button , subscribe and click the notification bell to receive notice of the next video. Randy Meredith is your host. Visit our Newspaper at https://www.navarrenewspaper.com. Visit Randy Meredith on...
NAVARRE, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 12-11-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY 6 AM to 6 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
rippreport.com

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM

Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
DAPHNE, AL

