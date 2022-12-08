Read full article on original website
Related
Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
Historic building sells in Midtown Mobile
A local developer paid $1.17 million for 36 acres on Hadley Road in Foley, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who handled the transaction. The land has been approved for a residential subdivision. A local investor paid $1 million for the Lewis Communications building at 1668 Government...
pensacolastate.edu
PSC Adult High graduates ready for next chapter – for some that means college
Twenty years after she would have graduated from high school, Denise Harris earned a GED and received her diploma. Harris was one of 50 graduates honored at the 2022 Pensacola State College General Education Diploma Recognition Ceremony held Wednesday in Ashmore Auditorium on the Pensacola campus. She’s not waiting that...
pensacolastate.edu
Pensacola State fall graduation set for Dec. 11 at Bay Center
Pensacola State College will hold nursing pinnings and fall commencement on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 11, respectively. Summer and Fall Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Career Certificate in Practical Nursing graduates will be pinned during a 3 p.m. Thursday ceremony at First Pentecostal Church, 6485 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola.
pensacolastate.edu
Meet new TRIO-SSS advisor/counselor La’Krystal Neal-Williams
She knows firsthand how TRIO can help change lives. La’Krystal Neal-Williams knows the impact that the TRIO programs can have on a student and their future. She was looking for the TRIO offices at the University of West Florida as a student when UWF TRIO representative David Williams walked her to another building to help her get some paperwork.
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells Shares
Dillard's store at the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther, Florida, will be closing in the next few months. It's unclear whether the store's closure has anything to do with the recent sale of shares by VP Tony Bolte.
Verizon customers in Mobile could experience service issues this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Verizon customers could experience some outages during the week due to upgrades being made to the network. According to a message sent to Verizon customers in the city, the service disruptions could last up to two weeks because of “factors outside of their control.” We are upgrading our network in […]
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Dumas Wesley Community Center helps to grant Christmas wishes with annual toy store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Christmas a little over two weeks away, Dumas Wesley Community Center is helping parents in need shop for toys. Christmas shopping can be a stressful time for some families, especially when the price of a lot of goods has gone up this year. Dumas Wesley...
Santa Rosa Co. teachers to see biggest increase in salary in 10 years
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One day after Escambia County Public Schools came to an agreement to raise its teachers’ pay, the Santa Rosa County School District is following in its footsteps. According to the Santa Rosa County School District, the increase will be applied to raising the minimum teacher salary in the county […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NEW NAVARRE PIER VIDEO
Navarre fishing pier is the longest pier on the Gulf of Mexico. We thank you for your support. Hit the like button , subscribe and click the notification bell to receive notice of the next video. Randy Meredith is your host. Visit our Newspaper at https://www.navarrenewspaper.com. Visit Randy Meredith on...
WPMI
Prodisee Pantry fills trunks with food and hearts with hope ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas is a time for many to enjoy laughter, family, and holiday food but some residents in Baldwin County unfortunately do not have that luxury. Continuing its yearly food distribution Prodisee Pantry says it's important to lend a helping hand. Today in Stockton, AL, volunteers...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 12-11-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY 6 AM to 6 PM.
nomadlawyer.org
Whraf Orange Beach : Best Attractive Things To Do In Whraf Orange Beach, Alabama
WHRAF Orange Beach Alabama is a great place to visit and enjoy the weather. If you are looking for something to do, you may want to try a visit to the ice skating rink. The rink will open this year on December 9th. There will also be a holiday laser light experience show.
rippreport.com
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
WEAR
City of Milton to unveil historic marker honoring legacy of J.B. Turner School
MILTON, Fla. -- The City of Milton is holding a dedication ceremony Tuesday to unveil a new historic marker honoring the legacy of J.B. Turner School, the first public school in Santa Rosa County for African American students. J.B. Turner School was established in 1908 and served African American students...
Mayor and council honor Municipal Court Director Renée Gardner
Gardner is retiring at the end of the year after 33 years of service. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Municipal Court Director for Orange Beach Renee Gardner was recognized for her longtime service working for the city at the council meeting on Dec. 6. “Thank you for...
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
