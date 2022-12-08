Read full article on original website
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom last week:. California Governor Newsom joins Oregon Governor Brown, Secretary Haaland and tribal leaders to celebrate historic milestone for Klamath River revitalization. Fifteen-year journey enters key phase as work begins to remove dams, improve river health, address declines in fish populations...
Citizen Science Program Needs Your Help Observing the Weather!
Press release from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network:. Do you ever wonder how much rainfall you received from a recent thunderstorm? How about snowfall during a winter storm? If so, an important volunteer weather observing program needs your help! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for new volunteers across northwest California. This grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations.
