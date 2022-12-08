Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY FOR WIDE AREA
An Air Stagnation Advisory begins at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said that stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. The Advisory area includes southern and south-central parts of the state from the coast to...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon through late Sunday
The following is a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service for up to five inches of new snow for Central Oregon. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5. inches. * WHERE…Central Oregon.
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
Klamath Falls News
Friday night storm could bring several feet of snow to mountains
MEDFORD, Ore. - Another strong winter storm system will arrive Friday and is expected to produce heavy mountain snow, especially along the Cascades, Siskiyous, and Mt. Shasta area. 1- to 2-feet of snow is possible Friday through Saturday. Travel is likely to become very difficult or impossible during these periods.
KDRV
Rogue River Elementary to shut down remainder of the week due to widespread illness
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Rogue River Elementary School officials are closing the school for the remainder of the week because of the high number of students and staff who are sick or have become ill, according to a release on the school's website. The elementary school will be closed Wednesday, 12/14 through Friday, 12/16. SVA and the Junior Senior High School will remain open.
Channel 6000
Winter weather continues in Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow are here! And the timing couldn’t be better for early December. We’re only a week into this month and Portland’s rainfall total is below normal by more than 1 inch. No need to worry yet. Portland may collect upwards of 1.5 inches of rain in the next two days. This is, after all, our rainy season.
Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast
A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
radiokenai.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another potent storm system arrives Friday
Keep your umbrella close by, and make sure you have your tire chains handy if you're planning on mountain travel over the next couple of days! A potent winter storm is barreling towards northern California, and will spread the next round of rain and snow across our region through the day on Friday. The system that brought our rain and snow on Thursday is now off to our south, but has continued to leave us with very limited scattered showers overnight. Those showers are wrapping up early Friday morning. The next wet system is projected to track closer to the West Coast through the day on Friday, and will increase our shower chances from west to east through our region today. It looks like areas of the Northern Mountains could have rain and snow back in the forecast by late this morning, while the northern end of the valley starts to get more rain early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will then spread into the mid valley, foothills, and northern Sierra from mid afternoon through Friday evening. Winter Storm Warning will start to go into effect as early as 4pm Friday in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Those warnings will expire at 10pm Saturday in Siskiyou County, and at 4am Sunday in Trinity, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in the northern Sierra at 10pm Friday and that is set to persist through 4am Monday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains and Northern Mountains, and 2 to 5 feet of snow will be possible across the northern Sierra. Snow levels will dip to as low as 1500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 2000' in the Sierra and foothills. A High Wind Warning is set to be in effect from 4pm Friday through 1am Saturday in Trinity County due to the potential for gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 12am through 3pm Saturday in the valley due to the potential for gusts up to 45mph out of the south. An inch and a half to just over 2 inches of rainfall are projected for the valley, and 2 and a half to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our mountain zones. We'll have the potential for 1 to 4 feet of snow across most mountain areas through this weekend.
Colder than average winter in store for Northwest
It’s probably no surprise that the colder it gets outside the more energy it takes to keep your house warm. No one can change that basic equation, but with forecasters predicting a colder than average winter blowing our way, there are steps you can take to keep energy bills from giving you the chills. “Cold air sneaks in and warm air leaks out. So, the first thing you can do...
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
Thunder is a common occurrence in the summers, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter.
kqennewsradio.com
RECREATIONAL OCEAN AND BAY CRABBING REOPENS FROM CAPE BLANCO
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has reopened all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border. A release said two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold. However, all recreational crabbing from Cap Blanco to eight miles...
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
Fiery Crash Closes Eastbound I-82 at WA/OR State Line
(Umatilla, OR) -- Eastbound Interstate 82 was closed after a semi-truck reportedly slams into a tanker truck parked on the side of the freeway Monday afternoon around 2:15. This happened just over the Oregon side of the state line, with the result being a massive fire that backed traffic up for miles into Washington State. Hazmat crews were deployed to the scene to clean up a diesel spill. No one was hurt and traffic on the eastbound side was diverted off at the exit for US Hwy 730/395. The roadway was closed for hours while crews dealt with the crash.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 39 Fatal, Klamath Co., Dec. 13
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling eastbound in the fast lane when it struck a pedestrian, Jerri Vaughn (53), of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans, was not in a crosswalk and was struck in the eastbound fast Lane. The visibility on the roadway was poor due to it raining and being dark at the time of the collision. Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Highway 39 was open during the investigation with the westbound lanes being reduced to two-way traffic while the eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriffs’ Office, Klamath County Fire District 1, and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
KTVL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in bad weather
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says a person died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath County. According to police, 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls was walking on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo Street. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans and was not in a crosswalk when they were hit.
