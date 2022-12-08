Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade judge denies defense’s request to grant actor Pablo Lyle new trial
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez on Monday denied the defense team’s request to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of manslaughter. “After carefully reviewing all of the issues raised, taken individually or cumulatively, the court does not believe that...
Crime spree suspect, 15, pleads not guilty to adult charges in Broward court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent pleaded not guilty on his behalf in Broward County court Tuesday, a little less than a month after prosecutors moved to charge the teenager as an adult in an August crime spree that ended in a fatal crash. Bessent...
Fort Lauderdale police officer found not guilty of battery to ask for reinstatement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a jury found him not guilty of battery, Officer Steven Pohorence will be asking the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to reinstate him, his defense attorneys said. Pohorence will also fight for pay after prosecutors charged him with battery for pushing a woman who was...
BSO announces DNA match in Pompano Beach woman’s 1994 murder; suspect deceased
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and members of BSO’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and crime lab announced an update in a 1994 cold case homicide Tuesday morning. The news conference began at 11 a.m. The case involves the killing of 89-year-old Lillian DeCloe in...
Brickell stalking suspect ordered to stay away from victims
MIAMI – The stories from victims are frightening. They say 33-year-old Ejoifor Onyechi has created fear in their lives. “I’ve been terrified of him, I get chills just thinking of about it,” said one woman who was too shaken to reveal her identity. She told Local 10...
Police: Tinder date-turned-carjacking ultimately led to shooting wounding MDPD officer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday in St. Lucie County after authorities say she set up a man to be carjacked on a Tinder date in Miami Gardens in late November. The victim’s stolen car was later at the nexus of a shooting that injured...
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is’: FTX founder arrested, denied bail
MIAMI – One of the biggest names in cryptocurrency has been placed under arrest. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges after his high-profile company lost billions of investor dollars. His arrest in the Bahamas comes on the heels of FTX filing...
Police: Woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ attacks civilians, officers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman who claimed to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach after hitting and threatening random passerby while slamming tables and throwing items, authorities said. According to her arrest report, the first officer at the scene...
Group kidnaps, stabs, robs man ‘smoking weed’ on Miami street corner, police say
MIAMI – A man who told cops he was “smoking weed” on a street corner in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood ended up being kidnapped, beaten, stabbed and robbed by a group of four men last month, according to an arrest report; police have since made at least two arrests in the case.
Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade
AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Carjacking suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County made several arrests following a carjacking. The vehicle was stolen on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Hollywood early Monday evening. Police officers caught up with the vehicle on Washington Street and US 441. It was at that location that the...
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Detectives search for men after shooting injures 2 women in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two men who were in a car when they ambushed and shot at four women in another car — injuring two of them — on Monday, in northeast Miami-Dade County. Police officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department found the...
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after video shows him punching handcuffed hospital patient
MIAMI – A City of Miami firefighter was seen on video punching a handcuffed patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital. It happened back in October and the video was sent to Local 10 on Monday. In the video, you can see the man being wheeled into the hospital, talking to...
Man accused of stalking women in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood
MIAMI – A man has been taken into custody in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after he was accused of stalking multiple women. His arrest was captured on camera outside of the Dominican consulate, and we’re now hearing from some of his alleged victims following his capture. “I’ve been...
Police looking for Broward thieves who rob, sometimes shoot people selling items online
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are trying to track down a group of thieves using social media to commit armed robberies. Since Nov. 30, police in the city have been dealing with numerous robberies and a shooting that left a man dead. “We can have two people out there...
Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.
