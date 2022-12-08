DETROIT (AP) — Brady Skjei scored the only goal and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 Tuesday night in the 100th career meeting between the teams. Carolina improved to 5-0-1 on its current road swing, tying a record for most wins and setting a record for points on the road — passing Hartford’s 10-point trip from Jan. 30-Feb. 11, 1996. The Hurricanes are now 6-0-4 in their last 10 road games, two games shy of the team record 12-game road point streak from 2004. “Honestly, the biggest factor...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO