Chicago, IL

Blk&Wht
4d ago

quick hit then gone. Has the media and overkill of weather reports killed our spirits. It's snow. quiets things down for at least a bit and covers the brown. Somewhere we lost the kid in us. Remember those days. In 15 years this 4" snow will become the paralyzing storm of 22 and we couldn't walk or drive in it and everyone called off.

JJ
5d ago

When’s the earliest they can plant palm trees? This is common weather forecasts we never paid attention to when I lived there. You just got up and traveled to work regardless. Today? Pee work from home.

WGNtv.com

A windy & wet winter storm system heading our way

–At 5pm Monday—it will have been 60 consecutive hours since the temps have been below freezing at O’Hare—that’s 4.5 days—-and 156 hours (6.5 days) that temps have been below freezing at Midway. –It’s also been 4 depressing days in a row without so much as...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGNtv.com

Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago

Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern counties

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Northern Illinois counties—including Lake, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago FROM 3am to 1pm FRIDAY….. TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Snow or a wintry mix develops toward sunrise—reaching the city in the 6 to 7 am time frame. Low 34. FRIDAY: Snow in the north half of...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Rollover Crash On I-55 In Shorewood

The northbound I-55 entrance ramp to route 30 is closed due to a rollover semi on southbound I-55 near US 52. Southbound traffic is jammed from Black Road to US 52. Two right lanes are blocked. Northbound traffic is solid from US 52 as motorists slow to take a look at southbound problems.
SHOREWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
wildcatchronicle.org

West Chicago home to 400-year-old oak tree

In 2022, an old oak tree celebrated what may have been its four-hundredth birthday in West Chicago. Whether the tree on Woodland Ave. is actually 400 years old has not been fully determined, but experts do believe the oak is more than 300 years old. The tree has stood in West Chicago since the 1650s-1680s, and while most oak trees in the area are slowly perishing, this one remains healthier than ever thanks to the neighborhood that surrounds it. The owner, Bob Cago, not only takes care of the tree, but also called upon the Conservation Foundation to look in on the oak.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Red Line South TIF Approved by City Council Committee

A mass transit dream decades in the making took a giant step closer to becoming a Chicago reality on Monday. In five different votes during a daylong meeting, the City Council’s Finance Committee agreed to create a new transit tax increment finance district to bankroll $959 million of the $3.6 billion cost of extending the CTA’s Red Line from 95th Street to 130th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
